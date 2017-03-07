Kadis congratulates diaspora on Greek learning

After watching classes, chatting with pupils and participating in curricular activities on a three-day visit to London over the weekend Education Minister Costas Kadis congratulated the pupils of the Cypriot diaspora there on their efforts to learn Greek and get to know Greek culture.

Kadis visited the Greek schools of Manor Hill, High Barnet, Ayios Demetrios and Hazelwood, and praised the work done by Cypriot teachers seconded to the United Kingdom.

He also visited the Greek school in Bristol, where he inaugurated the communal and school library.

“The library will support and enrich the spiritual and pedagogical work of teachers and pupils,” the minister said.

“It is expected to become a cultural and educational centre that will strengthen social cohesion and promote the Greek language and culture.”