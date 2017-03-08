Tools stolen

March 8th, 2017

Tools and cables worth about €9,500 were stolen from a warehouse in Chirokitia on Tuesday afternoon.

The director of the company that owns the warehouse, located in a fenced area in Chirokitia, reported to police at 5.30pm that unknown perpetrators had stolen various tools and a number of cables of a total value of €9,360.

When police officers went to the scene they found the gate of the fenced area was open and the lock was in place but it was unlocked.

It is not yet known if the contents of the warehouse were covered by insurance.

There was no alarm system or video surveillance in place.

Information