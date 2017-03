Two watches worth €4,000 were stolen from the home of a student in Larnaca.

The student reported to police that between 9pm on Wednesday and 1am on Thursday two men’s watches, one worth €3,000 and the other one €1,000 were taken by unknown perpetrators after they broke into his house on the Larnaca-Dhekelia road.

There is no alarm system or video surveillance in the house and it has not yet been established if the stolen items were covered by insurance.