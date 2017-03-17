Come out for a classical concert in Nicosia tonight

The French Institute of Cyprus and the Embassy of Bulgaria jointly invite music lovers to a concert of classical music tonight at Kastelliotissa hall in Nicosia.

The soprano Sona Gargaloyan will be joined by mezzo Tsveta Christoforou and pianists Hratschya Gargaloyan and Galia Dimova Georgieva to perform pieces by George Bizet, Leo Delibes, Claude Debbusy, Pencho Stoyanov, Jules Massenet, Charles Gounod and other composers.

Armenian-born Sona Gargaloyan, who began piano lessons at the age of seven, studied at the Komitas State Conservatoire where she obtained a Master Diploma with distinction. She has sung in concerts and recitals at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia. She has also interpreted on stage the principal roles in Verdi’s La Traviata and Rigoletto and Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor. She has performed as a soloist with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the Ensemble Philharmonia on many occasions, as well as performing in concerts in Germany, Italy, Malta, France and Greece. A highlight of her career was when she represented Cyprus in Valetta and in the main hall of UNESCO in Paris.

Christoforou, from Bulgaria, graduated from D Christof’s School of Music and from the P Vladigerov conservatory in Sofia with honours as a solo mezzo-soprano artist. In 1994 she won first prize in the Svetoslav Obretenov Competition for young opera singers and became a permanent member at the State Opera of Blagoevgrad.

She has performed in Austria, Germany, Macedonia, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Bulgaria and Cyprus and has taken on a number of roles in famous operas.

Christoforou is a member of the Cyprus Opera Society, she is president of Cyprus Opera Organisation, and a voice coach for Diastasi Cultural Association. As a voice coach, she has worked in Oliver, Cats, Les Miserables, Don Giovanni and other productions.

Pianist Gargaloyan was born in a musical family and took his first piano lessons with his mother at the age of six. At the age of 14 he was accepted at the Carl-Philipp-Emmanuel-Bach-Musikgymnasium in Berlin, while also being part of the Young Students programme entitled Hanns Eisler.

The young pianist has performed in prestigious music halls and taken part in international music festivals.

Dimova, from Bulgaria, started studying the piano at the age of seven and was accepted to the Christina Morfova Music Lyceum for gifted children. She graduated from the Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Art in Plovdiv with distinctions and then went on to study at the State Academy of Music in Sofia, specialising in chamber music and piano accompanying.

The pianist has extensively performed as a soloist and as an accompanist. She regularly performs with the Classical Trio, which she formed in 1994 and she is also the principal music teacher at the International School of Paphos.

She is a PhD candidate at the Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Art in Plovdiv and has a number of publications on the piano compositions of the Cypriot pianist and composer Nicolas Economou.

Concert Francophonie

A classical concert. March 17. Kastelliotissa Hall, Ayios Maronas Street, Paphos Gate, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-459333/ 22-809818