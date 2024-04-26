April 26, 2024

Scottish First Minister Yousaf: I intend to fight no-confidence vote

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Friday he intended to fight a vote of no confidence called in him by political opponents following his decision to withdraw from a coalition agreement and try to run a minority government.

“I’m quite confident, very confident in fact, that I’ll be able to win that vote of no confidence,” he told Sky News.

Scottish National Party leader Yousaf ended an alliance with the Scottish Greens after a dispute over a decision to scrap a climate change emissions reduction target last week.

The Scottish arm of the Conservative Party that governs Britain then said it would seek to topple Yousaf with a no-confidence motion, calling him a “lame duck”.

Yousaf’s position now hangs on a knife-edge vote after almost all other parties – including his former coalition partners, said they would vote against him.

