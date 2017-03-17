Man arrested after ex claimed she was raped

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a 34-year-old woman’s allegations of rape and assault, Larnaca police said on Friday.

According to police, the woman told Larnaca CID at noon Thursday that the suspect, with whom she had been romantically involved for five months prior to their break-up in February 2017, rang her doorbell at around 8pm Wednesday.

She had been alone at home at the time, she told police.

When she opened the door, she claimed, the 27-year-old forced his way into the flat and forcibly had sex with her in the bedroom, despite her resistance.

He was arrested at 6pm Thursday.

During questioning, he admitted to having sex with the woman, but claimed it had been consensual.

Both the man and the woman were examined by state pathologist Sofoclis Sofocleous.

A remand hearing for the 27-year-old will follow on Friday.

Larnaca CID continues to investigate.