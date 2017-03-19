Kenyan athletes win out at Limassol marathon

Kenyan athletes won both the main marathon and the half marathon in both men’s and women’s classifications in Limassol on Sunday, organisers announced.

Edwin Kiprop Kiyeng finished the main marathon in 2:15:04. The record is 2:13.29.

In second place his compatriot Wycliffe Kip Biwot ended the run at 2:15:40 and third place came Russian-born Pavel Borodin at 2:38:42.

In the women’s class, Gladys Jepkurui from Kenya came in at 2:40:41, ahead of Pole Anna Handzlik Dagmara at 2:42:12, and another Kenyan in third place, Hellen Jepkos Kimutai.

The half marathon was won by Kenyan Joeal Maina Mwangi at 1:02:52, a new record. Hungarian Laszlo Gregor with a time of 1:06:30 was second.

A new record was also in the women’s class by Stella Jep Barsosio from Kenya with 1:09:31. Russian Lindsy James came in at 1:27:31.

The Opap Limassol-GSO Marathon is the island’s single largest athletics event and this year for the first time spanned two days. It also set a new record with 15,000 participants from 61 countries in the variosu runs that took place.