Greek foreign minister attends March 25 celebrations

Cyprus on Saturday marked Greek Independence Day with school parades and other events in all districts of the Republic.

In Nicosia, the parade was attended by Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias, who travelled to Cyprus at the invitation of Archbishop Chrysostomos.

“It is the second time I have attended a student parade in Cyprus,” the Greek foreign minister said. “It is the second time I am moved because as I have told you before, Cyprus is emotion, love, hope.”

Quoting a well-known song about the island, Kotzias said it was a golden-green leaf in the sea “that we must all protect and strengthen, and embrace the people of Cyprus and together solve the existing problems.”

March 25, which also is a public holiday in Cyprus, commemorates the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821.

Greece had been part of the Ottoman Empire since 1453. The revolt began on March 25, 1821, when Bishop Germanos of Patras raised the flag of the revolution at the Monastery of Ayia Lavra in the Peloponnese and the cry “Freedom or death” became the motto of the revolution.