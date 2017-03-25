Our View: Time to close the book on the issue of shop opening hours

THE COMEDY surrounding Sunday shopping is back. After a break of a few months, the issue is back in the news because Akel believes there are votes to be won by backing the idiotic demand of the small shops’ union Povek. The rest of the opposition parties, although in the same camp as the communist party in the past, appear to have lost some of their enthusiasm for regulating Sunday opening, fearing that they would alienate a very big number of voters in pushing too much for the satisfying of Povek.

For Akel, however, this is an ideological battle. Its deputy and chairman of the House labour committee, Andreas Fakontis, said last week that “once again we are witnesses to the government’s dogmatic insistence on defending the mighty economic establishment and a handful of big private interests in the retail trade at the expense of workers and owners of small shops. Owners of small shops have been brought to their knees by the decisions of the government that serve big private interests.”

As always, the interests of the consumers, the overwhelming majority of the population, are given no consideration by Fakontis and his fellow travellers. Sunday opening has been a resounding success, if the numbers of people that flock to the shops on this day are anything to go by; many people would rather shop on a Sunday when they have more free time than on a busy weekday. Sunday opening not only serves a consumer need, but it has also created jobs at a time of high unemployment. Ending it would also mean job cuts.

As a compromise, opposition parties had made the absurd proposal that shops opened on Sunday for six months of the year. There is no economic argument or logic to support such an arrangement which was one of those classically idiotic compromises the legislature comes up with – cutting the difference in half and giving something to all sides. Labour minister Zeta Emilianidou rejected the proposal, claiming it would mean people would be out of work for six months. Surprisingly, though, she said that “with dialogue and goodwill” a compromise could be reached.

Was this an indication that President Anastasiades, with an eye on next year’s election, was willling to sanction some half-baked compromise? Fakontis said that the labour committee would be meeting Anastasiades in an attempt to find a solution. The reality is that the best solution was found by the Supreme Court when it ruled the regulations for shopping hours unconstitutional, thus paving the way for Sunday opening. The government should consider the matter closed instead of discussing some foolish compromise.