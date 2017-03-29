The world’s top coffee-drinking nations

This year, Finns will drink the most coffee.

According to a forecast from the Statista Consumer Market Outlook 2017, per capita consumption of coffee is set to be 10.35 kilograms in the Nordic country, making them the most avid drinkers of a cup of hot brown in Europe and North America.

Mixing it with the other Nordic nations at the top of the list is the Netherlands. The Dutch come in second with an average consumption of 9.58 kilograms in 2017.

Funnily enough, Greece ranks quite low, in 16th place, while Cyprus does not feature in the top 30 list.

You will find more statistics at Statista