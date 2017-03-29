The world’s top coffee-drinking nations

March 29th, 2017 World, World in numbers 0 comments

The world’s top coffee-drinking nations

This year, Finns will drink the most coffee.

According to a forecast from the Statista Consumer Market Outlook 2017, per capita consumption of coffee is set to be 10.35 kilograms in the Nordic country, making them the most avid drinkers of a cup of hot brown in Europe and North America.

Mixing it with the other Nordic nations at the top of the list is the Netherlands. The Dutch come in second with an average consumption of 9.58 kilograms in 2017.

Funnily enough, Greece ranks quite low, in 16th place, while Cyprus does not feature in the top 30 list.

Infographic: Europe and North America's Top Coffee-Drinking Nations | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information