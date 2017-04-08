Free parking in Nicosia and Strovolos

The Nicosia municipality has announced that visitors to the capital can enjoy free parking in municipal parking lots and spaces with parking metres this weekend and during Easter.

“Specifically, parking lots and spaces with parking metres will be free between 7am on Saturday, April 8 and 7am on Monday, April 10 and from 7am on Friday, April 14 to 7am on Easter Sunday, April 16,” the announcement said.

Strovolos municipality also notified the public that parking will be free during the April 8 to 9 weekend and on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.