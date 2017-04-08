Free parking in Nicosia and Strovolos

April 8th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

Free parking in Nicosia and Strovolos

Nicosia municipal parking

The Nicosia municipality has announced that visitors to the capital can enjoy free parking in municipal parking lots and spaces with parking metres this weekend and during Easter.

“Specifically, parking lots and spaces with parking metres will be free between 7am on Saturday, April 8 and 7am on Monday, April 10 and from 7am on Friday, April 14 to 7am on Easter Sunday, April 16,” the announcement said.

Strovolos municipality also notified the public that parking will be free during the April 8 to 9 weekend and on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information