CMP signs cooperation agreements with Red Cross and Argentinian forensic anthropology team

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Monday announced the signing of two separate Memoranda of Understanding with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Argentinian Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF).

Through the agreement, the CMP will work closely with the ICRC to bring decision-makers and forensic practitioners from countries in the Middle East and beyond to Cyprus in order to gain first hand impressions of the CMP’s work and receive training in forensic archaeology and anthropology as well as psychosocial support. “Recognised as being among the most experienced forensic experts specialising in missing persons, EAAF scientists have been instrumental in building the CMP’s scientific and operational capacity from 2006 to 2008,” the CMP said. Since then, they have been the Committee’s principal scientific advisers.

It added that with the newly-signed Memorandum of Understanding, the CMP and the EAAF would be able to take their cooperation to a new level by joining forces to create a permanent training capacity in the CMP that will enable CMP scientists to work alongside EAAF experts in the training of groups of forensic practitioners from the Middle East region and beyond.

The ICRC and the EAAF have a long-standing cooperation in providing support to people who are facing the consequences of disappearances resulting from armed conflict or other situations.