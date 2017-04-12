Millions in compensation approved for farmers

Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis announced on Wednesday that more than €18m was given as compensation to farmers for damage their crops suffered from last year’s extreme weather conditions, and that the cabinet approved a €4.3m budget to boost sheep and goat farmers.

Kouyialis said that the procedure as regards the €18.2m given as compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged last year has been completed.

The compensation measure was announced last September following the extended drought, hailstorms, and frost conditions.

Priority was given to grain producers, the announcement said, who had received half of the aid money ahead of the sowing season, followed by the rest beneficiaries.

“The move, Kouyialis said, was “an essential support of the government to the farmers in an admittedly difficult moment”.

“The government has reached deep in its pockets and supports the efforts of our farmers to expand our rural economy,” Kouyialis said.

The minister also announced that cabinet approved a €4.3m budget to assist sheep and goat farmers, “as per the president’s promise”. That money, he said, is to be paid next month – €14 per dairy animal and €4 per animal raised for human consumption.