April 18th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

British couple hurt in Paphos accident

A British couple was slightly injured in a traffic accident in Paphos on Easter Monday.

According to the police, a vehicle driven by a soldier from the British bases collided with a car in which the couple was travelling at around 8.30pm.

The couple was injured in the crash and was rushed to the accident and emergency (A&E) department at Paphos General hospital. There, they were diagnosed with minor injuries, treated and kept in as a precaution.

The soldier and the other three passengers in the other car were not injured.

The causes of the accident are being investigated by Paphos police.

