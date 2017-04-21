Goffin downs Djoko, eyes Nadal showdown

April 21st, 2017 Sport, Tennis 0 comments

Goffin downs Djoko, eyes Nadal showdown

David Goffin of Belgium reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

David Goffin proved too hot to handle for Novak Djokovicas the Belgian tenth seed reached the Monte Carlo semi-finals with a thrilling 6-2 3-6 7-5 victory on Friday.

Former world number one Djokovic saved four match points but cracked under his opponent’s tremendous pressure on the fifth as Goffin set up a last-four meeting with either claycourt king Rafa Nadal or Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Earlier, Spanish claycourt specialist Albert Ramos followed up his victory over world number one Andy Murray with a 6-2 6-7 (5) 6-2 defeat of Croatian fifth seed Marin Cilic.

France’s Lucas Pouille made a fast start before being made to work harder by Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, eventually winning 6-0 3-6 7-5.

In the first European claycourt tournament of the season, Serbian second seed Djokovic was overwhelmed in a one-sided opening set before playing more patiently in the second, but Goffin put on a gritty display in the decider.

Djokovic was serving at 4-3 but Goffin won the game to love to roar back into contention, taking every opportunity to unsettle the French Open champion.

In the 12th game, Goffin opened a 40-15 lead on Djokovic’s serve but the 12-times grand slam champion saved four match points before netting a forehand to lose to the Belgian for the first time in six meetings.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information