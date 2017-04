Police on Thursday issued a bulletin seeking a black Range Rover SUV believed to be involved int he abduction of a four-year-old from a kindergarten in Nicosia.

The child was named as Marie Eleni Grimsrud, taken from the school in Dasoupolis at 7.45am.

Police said two individuals wearing hoods snatched the girl who has just been dropped off by her mother.

Anyone with information should contact the police hotline 1460, 112, 22802331, or Nicosia CID.