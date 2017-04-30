Edek congress green lights Papadopoulos’ candidacy

With three abstentions and no votes against, socialist Edek’s party congress on Sunday backed Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos for president in 2018.

In its decision, the party took into consideration its concerns over the “destructive path being seen in Cyprus because of wrong choices and bad tactics by President Nicos Anastasiades and his government.”

It mentioned not only the Cyprus issue but economic data it said showed the huge social impact the middle and lower income groups. Based on these data, it said, the party agreed it was time for a change of government.

“The success of this objective can be realised by adopting a common candidate for president who has the best chance of success and the ability to manage the serious problems faced by the Cypriot state,” it added.

On Monday, Diko, Edek, and the Solidarity Movement agreed to propose to their respective party members that they should support Papadopoulos as their joint candidate

The Green party will ask its members for a final decision while Citizens’ Alliance chairman Giorgos Lillikas said he disagreed with the procedure.

Lillikas has already announced his own candidacy.