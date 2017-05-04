Motor show returns after five-year hiatus

‘Motor Show 2017’, a four-day exhibition for new cars, vans and motorcycles was opened on Thursday afternoon by Transport Minister Marios Demetriades at the former state fair grounds in Nicosia.

The show, which was not held for five years due to the economic crisis takes up 11,000 square metres of space.

It includes almost all of the new models of cars, SUVs, commercial vans and motorcycles imported by the leading agents, including those with conventional engines, as well as hybrids and electric vehicles,” car importers’ association (Semo) president Petros Krassas said.

It also aims at informing the public about recent developments in road safety.

“The detailed information through events such as the Motor Show 2017, I believe is an essential basis for the continuation of the recovery of the new car market in the years to come, which will help to renew the fleet of vehicles on Cypriot roads, with positive results in terms of road safety, reducing emissions of local pollutants and carbon dioxide,” Demetriades said at the opening ceremony.

Former president of the employers’ and industrialists federation (OEV) Filios Zachariades for his part said the show was the largest specialised trade fair in the country and expressed his confidence that “visitors will be satisfied with the range of cars that will be presented and will evaluate all options for buying a new vehicle, always taking into account all road safety requirements.”

Irena Georgiadou from the Hellenic bank which is a sponsor of the event said the bank is supporting the show with a strong presence, offering competitive packages and informing people about financial solutions. Other sponsors are Pancyprian Insurance and Staroil.

The motor show is open on Thursday and Friday, May 4 and 5, from 5pm to 10pm and on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 11am to 10pm.