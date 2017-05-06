Show them you care with a piece of art

Whether you have already celebrated Mother’s Day or if you are about to celebrate it next weekend, a gift for your mother never really has a date and it should be something as unique as a work of art.

Giving us the chance to show our mothers how much we really care – or if we just want to take a piece of art home – is the 22nd Psatharis auction of Greek and Cypriot art that will take place on Wednesday at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia.

The auction will include 120 works from the 19th century to date. Some of the more exciting and important pieces to be auctioned off will be Dimitris Mytaras’ Composition, Ioannis Kissonergis’ Pomegranates and Grapes, Symeon Savvides’ The Monk and Emmanuel Zairis’ Beneficent.

Mytaras, who is one of the most important figures of contemporary Greek Art, first started experimented with the human figure through naturalism and later though expressionism. His piece Composition is a prime example of the artist’s eruptive expressionist works in which pictorial space is dominated by expressive brushwork and lush paint.

Kissonergis is one of the founding fathers of Cypriot art. The painter studied at the Athens School of Fine Arts where he came under the influence of the rigidity and discipline of academic realism. Pomegranates and Grapes is a fine example of his exceptional technique and care of detail.

Savvides studied at the Munich Academy and experimented with portraiture and still life and was influenced by orientalism and French impressionism during his later phase. The Monk highlights his use of colour and light.

Zairis experimented during his early phase with German impressionism before moving on to realism. Beneficent belongs to the realism period, during which he painted scenes of everyday life expanding the concept of human activity to human-centricity.

Psatharis Auction

An auction of works by Cypriot and Greek artists. May 10. Hitlon Hotel, Nicosia. 8pm. Tel: 24-621109