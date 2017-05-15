Wanted: bikes for teenage asylum-seekers

May 15th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Wanted: bikes for teenage asylum-seekers

The Cyprus Cycling Federation said on Monday it had collected 42 bicycles for young children at the Kofinou asylum-seekers’ reception centre but need more for teenagers.

The initiative was started by a volunteer, Natasa Georgiou, and has been carried out in close cooperation with the asylum services.

The bicycles will be delivered to the children during a ceremony on Wednesday at 6pm in the presence of the Commissioner for the Protection of Children’s Rights, Leda Koursoumba.

However the federation says it still needs 24 bicycles for 12-15 year old’s (bike size 24 ‘and 26’).

Bikes should be in working order.

Contact numbers:

Limassol District: 97665000 (Michalis Kontovourkis – Biker’s Bike Shop) and 99982683 (Fiorentina Pulli – Cyclades)

District of Nicosia: 22106367 (Dimitris Petmeteridis – AWOL store)

District of Larnaca and Free Famagusta: 99495640 (Andreou Mavrolis – Andreou Bikes)

District of Paphos: 99494180 (Agis Agisilaou – Ride Easy)

For information:

220288888 & 22449870 (Cyprus Cycling Federation)

Natasa Georgiou 99383379

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information
Boat