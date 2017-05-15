Wanted: bikes for teenage asylum-seekers

The Cyprus Cycling Federation said on Monday it had collected 42 bicycles for young children at the Kofinou asylum-seekers’ reception centre but need more for teenagers.

The initiative was started by a volunteer, Natasa Georgiou, and has been carried out in close cooperation with the asylum services.

The bicycles will be delivered to the children during a ceremony on Wednesday at 6pm in the presence of the Commissioner for the Protection of Children’s Rights, Leda Koursoumba.

However the federation says it still needs 24 bicycles for 12-15 year old’s (bike size 24 ‘and 26’).

Bikes should be in working order.

Contact numbers:

Limassol District: 97665000 (Michalis Kontovourkis – Biker’s Bike Shop) and 99982683 (Fiorentina Pulli – Cyclades)

District of Nicosia: 22106367 (Dimitris Petmeteridis – AWOL store)

District of Larnaca and Free Famagusta: 99495640 (Andreou Mavrolis – Andreou Bikes)

District of Paphos: 99494180 (Agis Agisilaou – Ride Easy)

For information:

220288888 & 22449870 (Cyprus Cycling Federation)

Natasa Georgiou 99383379