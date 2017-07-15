Cyprus marks coup anniversary (Update 2)

Air raid sirens sounded at 8.20am on Saturday, marking the anniversary of the beginning of the coup on July 15, 1974 to overthrow president Makarios.

A church service for those killed during the coup was held in the morning at Saint Constantinos and Eleni Church in Nicosia, attended by President Nicos Anastasiades and other officials.

“This day is a day of shame, a black page in our history, a day of betrayal by the Athens military junta, which undoubtedly left its scars until today with the division of our country,” Anastasiades said.

Wreaths were laid at the graves of those killed defending the Republic against the Athens-backed coup.

Relatives of those killed fighting the coupists voiced their disapproval when the representative of far-right party Elam laid a wreath.

“Shame, shame,” they cried.

The Elam representative turned around and said: “Did you come to the Mari (naval base) memorial the other day?” He was suggesting that his detractors were leftists who supported former president Demetris Christofias and did not think he was to blame for the explosion at the naval base that killed 13 firemen and sailors.

Reports said that after the end of the service, a woman removed the far-right party’s wreath.

The party also laid a wreath at the graves of soldiers who died attacking the presidential palace on July 15, 1974.

There was more embarrassment later when President Anastasiades failed to attend a special parliamentary session to mark the anniversary.

House President Demetris Syllouris assumed responsibility, saying his office had omitted to send an invitation to the president.

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou censured Anastasiades for being absent, saying that even without an invite, the president knew that parliament was convening to mark the anniversary.

Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos went a step further, tweeting a photo of Anastasiades as a young lawyer defending members of EOKA B in court.

“No reference to EOKA B by N. Anastasiades in his statements today. Only to the Athens junta. Nor did he attend parliament,” the presidential hopeful said.

The session started with a minute’s silence to honour the memory of those who died defending the Republic.

Backed by Greece’s junta, National Guard units and members of the EOKA B paramilitary organisation ousted Makarios and replaced him with Nicos Sampson.

In response to the coup, Turkey invaded the island five days later. It still occupies 37 per cent of its territory.

Ruling Disy chief Averof Neophytou, whose party has been charged over the years of sheltering people with links to the coup, said Cypriots were obliged to draw lessons from the past.

“We condemn (the coup) we don’t forget, and we will never forget,” he said.

He also thanked the Greek parliament for handing over the findings of its inquiry into the events of July 1974. The probe had taken place between 1986 and 1988 but the archives were kept under wraps until now.

Andros Kyprianou also thanked the Greek parliament, adding that the matter had been raised by the party after the current administration in Greece came to power in 2015.

He said researchers, journalists, historians, and others, must be given unrestricted access to the documents.

Part of the findings have not been handed over because they are still classified. The President of the Greek parliament has said that the material would be declassified and handed over, possibly in a few months.

Nicolas Papadopoulos said “treason cannot be classified.”

Edek chairman Marinos Sizopoulos said the archives contained aspects of conspiracy.

Part of the material that was still in Greece were the archives of the National Guard command.

 

  • Paul Smith

    “In response to the coup, Turkey invaded the island five days later.” Interesting, so it wasn’t a pretext after all:) Well done CM.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    ‘In response to the coup, Turkey invaded the island five days later. It still occupies 37 per cent of its territory.’
    Thank you Cyprus Mail! The younger generation(s) MUST be told.

    • Human 01

      The “Cyprus files” arrived last week, academics and a specialized committee will examine them and the truth will be revealed and told.

      • Cydee

        Will we see it all, or just the bits they want us to see?

  • costaskarseras

    The coup was an inspiration of the US and UK against the lawful elected government of Cyprus. The same applies to the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, organised, sponsored and directed by the CIA which trained the paramilitary Brigade 2506. The coup of 1974 was clearly a NATO-Greek junta. Without the approval of the US the Greek fascist junta could not have moved a single soldier and, therefore, the puppets of the US, the junta could not have carried out a coup of such huge significance and effect for the Eastern Mediterranean against the wishes of the US.

    It should never be allowed to alter history by portraying the fascist coup as just a Greek crime. It was an US and UK instigated crime and shows the lengths these governments are willing to go in order to protect their own interests. Further proof that the coup continues to serve the US and British interests is their 43 years silence on the plight of 200 000 refugees who were uprooted from their homes and the hostage holding of the now ghost town of Varosha. For the same reason, British governments have been ignoring their responsibilities and obligations under the London-Zurich agreements which were drafted by a British government and forced upon the Cypriot people. I hope that Jeremy Corbyn will be elected as the next Prime Minister and I am sure that he will implement a more principled policy that serves the interests of all Cypriots and strengthens the relations between the Cypriot and British people.

    • Parthenon

      I don’t think Cyprus could have had 3 worse guarantors. We are still waiting for justice after all these years.

  • Kyrenia

    I trust that there will be unity on the 20th, the anniversary of the invaision. Marking the coup will always be awkward. Especially when some never learn.

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      ‘some never learn.’
      The sad truth is that ‘some’ are still living among us.Every time i come to the island I see ‘some’ of those characters and I pity them.They have to carry their guilt to the grave.

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      ‘Some’ even attained high office in subsequent governments after the coup!
      That is shameful at best and criminal at worst.
      To this day NONE of those culprits have been brought to justice.

      • Kyrenia

        Truth is each party, faction or side will not expose their rotten apples before the other one does.

  • Whazzzzzzup

    So a day to share a coup d’état…Cyprus and Turkey do have something in common after all.

    • Kyrenia

      Both staged.

    • Costas

      we are not so different after all

      • Kyrenia

        Hope you’re being ironic.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          Tongue in cheek.

          • Kyrenia

            Sorry. It’s me being too emotional about the day.

  • Paralimni

    CM Wrote :”The party also laid a wreath at the graves of soldiers who died attacking the presidential palace on July 15, 1974.” I wonder how many of those non officers who attacked the Presidential palace knew what they were doing that day until it became clear? many were just doing national service and following orders I have just always wondered.

    • Kyrenia

      The idea of killing one’s own compatriot is what I have trouble with. The instigators where in the pockets of the CIA.

      • Nazaret Shamlian

        K
        You say…..
        ‘killing one’s own compatriot is what I have trouble with’. I myself have trouble understanding members of the SAME family being on opposite fronts and prepared to kill their own flesh and blood.

        • Kyrenia

          What drives this inhumanity? Ask your self where does this evil stem from? It’s not just in Cyprus. It’s where the aims of the powerful overide decency. They will stop at nothing!

    • Parthenon

      Great point. I’ve always wondered what these conscripts must have thought. I guess they were brainwashed that Makarios was the traitor?

  • Devils-Advocate

    Surely they could have picked another day to test the sirens 🙂

  • Veritas

    It was a day of betrayal by Greece and all GC’s belonging to Eoka B, active or not active.
    It was also a day of betrayal by all who didn’t oppose the ideas of Eoka B and Greece in the years leading up to this tragedy.

    • almostbroke

      Yes V – in 1960 should have told Greece , thanks , we will continue to speak the language. And remember our roots but we are ‘going our own way ‘ as an Independent country . Just couldent do it , still wanted to be a ‘province ‘ of Greece . In 2017 , now shy 37% of the original state , because of this folly of wanting to be a Greek province !

      • Veritas

        Correct.
        And still, despite today’s Black Anniversary, many didn’t come any closer to sanity.

      • Slomi

        Well said.

      • Sonar

        If only!!

  • Human 01

    And the true Cypriots who were attending kicked out the representative of fascist Elam and removed the crown of laurel leaves that he placed. Why you do not write about that ? Today I feel proud that I am a Cypriot.

  • Evgenios Zosimov

    I understand the importance of this day but maybe hotels & CTO should take initiative of informing the tourists of the sirens a day ahead. Everyone is freaking out on social media.

    • Thea Pavlou

      Holiday makers should research the culture and country they visit before going. It’s called Respect

      • Frustrated

        In the modern context, a siren suddenly going off would signify either an air raid or a nuclear attack. Visitors would hardly be aware of the reason why it would occur in Cyprus on 15th. July and again five days later and it’s churlish, arrogant and unreasonable to expect them to know.
        Having said that, it’s incumbent upon hotel staff to inform them beforehand.

      • Evgenios Zosimov

        Yes, also an exam on history should be made upon entering all Airports, including 8-10 year olds and all their family including grand parents because all they wanted to do is escape from rainy Europe for few days to enjoy Cyprus sunshine and local cuisine.

        • athessalonian

          Bull’s-eye!

        • Kyrenia

          What about the poor tourists in London every November the 5th?

      • Terryw45

        Holiday makers come for a holiday, not to research dysfunctional societies, plus alternative destinations have their own problems.

        • Kyrenia

          Dumbing down is what you’re saying? Might as well go down to the local lido. Save on emmisions.

      • cyprus observer

        Normally one does research on aspects of a holiday destination before departure such as local geography, language, cuisine, climate, activities etc. However, I think that the expectation that they know everything about recent history of conflicts, and the reasons behind them is, at best, unrealistic….especially in the case of Cyprus. Most of the world now (even well educated people) already consider Cyprus to be either Greek Cyprus or Turkish Cyprus. They have no idea of the series of events which led to where the island is today….and to be honest, they are not really interested.

    • BigApple

      Actually there are many type of Siren sounds and tones, tests, that define an air raid, an alert, a storm. Most people in Germany are used to them especially in rural towns where they are often heard. I am sure elsewhere too.

    • Kyrenia

      Imagine how everyone fealt in 1974, including the tourists?

  • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

    Empty words Anastassiades
    He was EOKA B lawyer at the time
    How many people have been punished for this betrayal
    NONE most of the are members of Anastassiades party
    They should all be ashamed of themselves

    • Neroli

      Very empty words indeed I fully agree with your comment and would have written the same

    • Slomi

      True.

    • I’llbeback

      He looked like Clark Kent in those old photos of him and the freed EJOKA B prisoners.

