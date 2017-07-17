Supreme Court approves set up of judicial training school 

July 17th, 2017 Cyprus 6 comments

The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court approved on Monday the establishment of a judicial training school in Cyprus that will focus on judicial reforms.

According to the plans, the school is expected to start organizing its first educational programs in early 2018. Until then, the necessary legal framework will be put in place.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Cyprus Supreme Court visited Russia last week for talks with Vyacheslav Lebedev, President of the Supreme Court of Russia.

The Cyprus delegation was headed by Myronas M. Nicolatos and included Leonidas Parparinos, Michalakis Christodoulou and Antonis Liatsos.

The two countries confirmed their commitment to the principles advocated by the Council of Europe, democracy, human rights and the state of justice, as well as the need to ensure the independence of the judiciary.

The Cypriot side said that Russian citizens are fully respected in Cyprus courts and the right to equal treatment is fully guaranteed.

  • peemdubya

    “The Cypriot side said that Russian citizens are fully respected in Cyprus courts and the right to equal treatment is fully guaranteed.” – does that mean that anyone from any other country is to be afforded less respect /equal treatment? Stupid me, we know that answer already!!!

  • almostbroke

    Looking to Russia for ‘principals in democracy ‘ , nuff said !

  • Cydee

    That’s just weird.

  • Mike-H

    How to be crooked without being caught

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    Had to do a quick check of the calendar to check it isn’t April 1st 🙂 Must get off the floor and back in my chair! Pot, kettle and black!

    Surely this is like putting paedophiles in charge of child protection!

    • SuzieQ

      Laughter is good medicine, but take care to strap yourself into your chair next time!

