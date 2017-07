A 29-year-old man from Anthoupolis, Nicosia, Marios Polydorou, died early Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding on Strovolos Avenue veered off course, hit a pavement and crashed into a wall.

The accident occurred at around 3am, police said, when Polydorou lost control of his motorcycle.

The 29-year-old, who was not wearing a protective helmet, police said, was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.