Turks will allow 16,000 refugees back into Varosha – reports

July 24th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, featured, News 120 comments

Media reports in the north say some refugees will be allowed to return to Varosha

The Turkish side may allow the return of 20,000 refugees to the fenced city of Varosha and to three Maronite villages, media reports in the north said on Monday.

According to the Turkish Cypriot daily Detay, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots have began planning new unilateral steps following the dead-end reached at the talks in Switzerland earlier in the month.

These new plans, the daily said, include the return of 4,000 Maronites to the Maronite villages of Karpasha, Ayia Marina and Asomatos, which are under the control of the Turkish military, and of 16,000 Greek Cypriots to the fenced city of Varosha, in Famagusta.

The report follows the visit in the north last week of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who discussed with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and political party leaders the next steps for the Cyprus talks. Cavusoglu had said that the aim was to prepare a roadmap for the future.

‘Deputy prime-minister’ and head of the Democrat Party Serdar Denktash said in an interview to Kathimerini that was published on Sunday that the Turkish Cypriot side may announce initiatives that will surprise the Greek Cypriots and the international community the way it did with its decision to open the crossings in 2003. He added that these decisions would be announced in due time.

Turkey said after the collapse of the talks that it would seek another way on the Cyprus issue outside the parameters of the UN, speaking of a plan B.

Former parliamentary representative of the Maronites, Antonis Hadjiroussos, told the Cyprus Mail that even though the Maronite community had access to its other two villages in the north – Kormakitis and Karpasha – Ayia Marina and Asomatos are under Turkish military control and are currently off limits.

“Ayia Marina and Asomatos are soldier camps, no one is allowed to live there, Karpasha is a military zone but residents are allowed,” he said.

Akinci announced in March that Maronites from Ayia Marina would soon be free to return to their village, as the Turkish army was preparing to withdraw from the village. Soon after, reconstruction of the derelict village would begin, he had said.

However, just last week Turkish Cypriot authorities said that the idea had to be abandoned until a settlement of the Cyprus problem.

Hadjiroussos said that recently around 100 Maronites – mostly pensioners – have resettled in Kormakitis and Karpasha – taking advantage of the new support scheme the government announced to encourage the enclaved to return to their villages in the north. Before this measure, Hadjiroussos said, there were fewer than 100 Maronites living in the north – in Kormakitis and Karpasha – of the 1,200 that were initially staying there since 1974.

 

 

 

  • mustafa balci

    i hope these reports are true they shoud be given to their owners and turkey should give them cheap loans to built the city again the only worry i got is the big hotel owners in limassol and paphos they will be strongly against this.

    • Athenian Owl

      Why would they be? Each hotel submarket is different with different pricing, different product and tourist profile. The only real problem I see is visas. If this is not part of the EU then tourists may elect to stay in EU territory.

  • Parthenon

    Yep. Nothing like having the Turkish Army as your immediate neighbours. No one will go back under these circumstance. But it does show that the isolation & embargoes are starting to really annoy the TCs.

    • Athenian Owl

      Speaking about armies I hear that the IDF and our Israeli commando friends might want to use the abandoned buildings for training.

  • The True Cypriot

    You have seen the response below.

  • alexander reutersward

    amazing offer if it’s true, let’s hope both sides can start showing that they want to build something together.

  • Caulkhead

    Whilst the GCs are having childish tantrums over who said what to who, the TCs are cleverly heading for the moral high ground. This is going to need a grown up response, which I await with interest.

    • Athenian Owl

      And what is the value of moral high ground in Cyprus? You just show your moral high ground cerificate to the Turkish army and they let you pass?

  • Barry White

    The sound of blowing tumbleweed is the only sound from the chattering political movements. It seems that there is some confusion.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Bit of a coup,if they pull it off…and there will be takers. Refugees (those remaining) are fed up to the teeth.

    • Athenian Owl

      I am not sure any of this is legal. So you are asking the takers to recognize the authority of an occupying force? Why would they do this?

  • Anon

    A great gesture from Turkey .
    It’s about time the GCs were allowed back , as long as they have genuine title deeds … Greece has blocked unification for far too long …
    They now can prosper under Turkish Cypriot administration.

    • Athenian Owl

      That’s the part I don’t understand. Why is this Turkey’s to give? Shouldn’t this be a gesture of the TC community? And how is it possible for Turkey to give something to citizens of a country that does not exist according to Turkey?

      • Anon

        Well , it’s not Turkeys to give ..on the same tone, it didn’t belong to the British when they gave it to the GCs ..its actually EVKAF land .
        So it’s fair to say , it’s disputed . A political cold war where normal civilians have suffered.
        But , it’s clear the GCs don’t want a solution or to find a fair compromise…
        So we ( TCs ) have to move forward without unification on the horizon .
        And we will treat all nationalities with respect..

        • Athenian Owl

          o.k. what you are saying is that someone is giving away disputed land and that’s a great deal?

          • Anon

            It’s currently no man’s land and it’s better to breath life into it ..no ?
            Of course it’s a great deal and a generous gesture ..

            • Athenian Owl

              o.k. let’s breath life. Who would want to live in an house or property whose title is disputed and thus could never be sold or otherwise conveyed?

              • Anon

                Its a new chapter ..The GCs who return will be happy ..investment will come in from Turkey and nobody will have anything to fear …
                Greece and the GCs administration have been the enemies of Cypriot civilians for far too long ….
                They have blocked every chance to reunify with a gameplan to own it all…
                It failed …we move on.

                • Athenian Owl

                  I see..so you are saying let’s bypass the obstructionists and this is a great deal.

                  • Anon

                    Yes…the GC administration ( the puppet regime of Greece )
                    have failed …
                    Now we can build a city where GCs and TCs …and all other nationalities can live together under a regime that does not promote racial hatred .
                    It’s a new beginning

                    • Athenian Owl

                      But Greece is an occupied country. Occupied countries don’t have puppets only occupying countries do. So today Greece is a German puppet. Are you saying that the ROC is a puppet of Germany? Because I never heard such.

                    • Anon

                      You seem to have gone off on a tangent ..
                      Maybe you should study the Cyprus problem a bit more …
                      I wish you good luck

                    • Athenian Owl

                      I don’t know an enormous amount about it but enough to carry a conversation. Which part bothers you?

      • alexander reutersward

        Turkey occupy it and that is how they can decide its faith

        • Athenian Owl

          o.k. let’s assume Turkey could decide its fate. Are you sure you can get a legal deed out of this?

  • costaskarseras

    What a remarkable generosity! It can be compared with that of the other diligent guarantor of Cyprus’ integrity, namely Britain with her “magnanimously” expressed intention that in the event of a solution she would return part of “her” BSB.

    Turkey, after making of these people refugees and having denied them for 44 years their human right to enjoy their own property, would allowed some of them to return to their homes. I would like to know who would have priority? The owner or the user? In this case the snakes are the user. Turkey should stop dragging her feet and comply with the UN resolution 550, which calls for the return of the city to its lawful inhabitants.

  • Costa Christou

    Yet another reason for the border to be closed immediately. It would only take a handful of dumb GC’s to go back to legitimise this cynical Turkish proposal and give them a political advantage in future talks.
    Have no doubt, Varosi is the big black mark of the Turkish invasion which reminds people everyday of the barbarity and illegitimacy of the Turks in Cyprus.

  • Ambiguous

    Maras cannot stay closed forever. This area was given to the Christian Greek population by the Christian British having been confiscated from the Ottoman Turks. Evkaf still holds the title deeds.
    It was taken by force and now it has been taken back by force. At least it’s been opened up under the control of the TRNC, instead of continuing to decay.
    After the last disastrous, farcical negotiations, it has been taken off the table ,just as Güzelyurt was taken off the table after the breakdown of the previous negotiations.

    • Parthenon

      Ottomans illegally gave deeds to Evkaf. All of Cyprus belonged to the Greek Byzantine Empire before the Turks arrived.

      • I’llbeback

        It did before the Crusaders invaded and later the Venetians and to a lesser exent the Genoese. Also during the Byzantine era Arabs managed to ransack/raid and settle in Cyprus.

  • Stanlio

    If true, a deeply cynical and disgusting ploy by the Turks that will only serve to increase mistrust and bitterness on the island. The issue of Varosha is covered by UN Resolution 550 (and many others), which calls ‘for the transfer of this area to the administration of the United Nations’.

    Any attempt by the Turkish occupation regime to negate this resolution shows the contempt they have for international law and how insincere, duplicitous and criminal they are. I can guarantee that if the offer is that some Greek Cypriot refugees will be allowed to return to Varosha under Turk rule, not one Greek Cypriot will go. Go to what, by the way? Are the Turks also going to pay the millions it will take to rebuild the city?

  • Mong Hlop

    a lot of BS by the sultanate and its monkey enclave….. who will pay for the destruction they caused?

    • HighTide

      There was limited destruction but a lot of decay due to decades of rot. The Greek Cypriots government wanted it that way.

    • Ulus arslan

      You are a racist moron

    • TC-Nas

      Your just a scared little boy Mong plop!

      You know that there is already a vast amount of investment from multinational companies, just check out the Vodafone website regarding international territory investment as a starter.

      Recognition will come and this is the new road map. Varosha was held as leverage and will be opened if this article is true. Anyone wishing to move back in will have to have citizenship from the TRNC to stay. All the while, any new citizens will reap the benefits of the protection the Turkish army provides from the likes of you.

      You my friend is what we call an absolute bowel nugget.

  • HighTide

    Anyone familiar with the state of affairs in the decaying city of Varosha will wonder who will come up with the hundreds of millions of reconstruction costs.
    More information is needed.

  • mike nico

    A good propaganda ploy by Turkey, never in a million years will the Turks give up something unless their is a gain in it. its a Turkish Trojan Horse.

    • Vlora

      This is called jumping to a negative and a biased conclusion in haste and not to give space to another one. Negative attitude.

      • mike nico

        Their is nothing I’ve seen in years that gives me trust to believe whats on offer is without strings or gains from Turkey as I do believe this was given the green light from Ankara.

        If anyone want a to show a hand of friendship remove the flag from the hilltop

        • Vlora

          Turkey is being amicable but not your slave.will never be. Flag stays till you resolve.

          • mike nico

            The Word Amicable does not even exist in the Turkey language and neither do they know what it meaning try telling the 100k that have lost jobs, been detained ,imprisoned, tortured,in Turkey, oh I suppose Turkey was “amicable” when they slaughter the millions of Armenians too?

            • Vlora

              what a negative attitude!!!

              • Iron mike

                Yes I agree Let’s wait and see who knows what might be in store Let’s not jump to inaccurate conclusion

                • Vlora

                  True.
                  No one is optimistic at this stage.But at least one needs some reaction time to think and to react.Some are not bothered to think about it even.Many are refugees from Varosha ,let them come up with their views.

                  • Mong Hlop

                    you just had one…. but u r too well groomed to understand

          • Mong Hlop

            the monkey enclave stays too

            • Vlora

              Are you not really properly educated? You use very insane and very raw language all the time which is below decency and common sense. Either you are not properly educated or your parents did not teach you to behave yourself properly.

              • Mong Hlop

                a natural reaction to BS islamic style
                only apes need a ‘flag’ on a mountain side to convince themselves they are not a bordel of the sultanate

              • Maz

                Why have you got a problem with people who are not educated? You sound like a narrow minded snob.

                • Vlora

                  Education means a mental grooming.Indeed it is extremely jittery to be in communication with someone who has never worked hard on his mental skills and just speaks without any decency.

                  • Mong Hlop

                    so please let us have your academic credentials…..

                  • mike nico

                    Have you thought of campaigning for all those academics and educated that have been sacked or fired from their jobs or jailed in Turkey? in another rant you told me Turkey was being amicable but then you giving us a lecture about being educated but by the same token , Turkey is locking up all the educated. so maybe now you see why Trust is an issue with Turkey.

                    So I wait for your reply?

                    • Vlora

                      Thats internal matter of Turkey.

                    • mike nico

                      Now we see how you suddenly changed from someone that plays educated but when cornered you play dumb? Sorry to be little mad with you, but your being a Hypocrite “Turkey is being amicable ” but at the same token you cannot reply to my comment, you now are looking rather silly on CM .

                      You proved your an idiot

                    • Maz

                      Spot on Mike

                    • Vlora

                      You are mad at me. Just being mean with me.
                      Irrelevant.

                    • mike nico

                      well should not preach to me about Turkey being Amicable but then cannot comment about Turkey and its purge on its own people,

                    • Vlora

                      you are a biased one.I am not.

                    • Maz

                      Tell that to families of all those innocents banged up.

                    • Vlora

                      Not my business.

                    • Maz

                      Of course it’s not your business to say anything negative about Turkey, you wouldn’t want to end up in prison would you now?

                    • Athenian Owl

                      Which country are you from? Vlora sounds Albanian?

                    • Vlora

                      This planet is my home and I am a humanist. personal details of anyone is no one’s business in the public forums as per code of conduct of CM.

                    • Athenian Owl

                      o.k. we are just trying to understand your point of view. If you don’t want to tell us your roots that’s fine but it does not mean that if you reveal your roots we know where you are currently residing. We are just asking for a point of reference.

                    • Vlora

                      Humanity is the infinite roots for every human being. There is no race other than humanity.

                    • Athenian Owl

                      Thanks for the lesson. You had a virgin birth I assume.

                    • Maz

                      I would guess she’s Albanian muslim

                    • Athenian Owl

                      Vlora is a she? Not a male from Vlore?

                    • Maz

                      Well I met a Vlora in Ibiza last year and I’m pretty sure she was 100% female.😜

                    • Harry

                      Is it also an internal matter of Serbia treating Kosovars bad?

                    • Athenian Owl

                      Oooops..watch out this crafty citizen; he is turning the tables….:)

                    • Ulus arslan

                      Why Turkish cypriot trust greeks? I didnt forgot greek check points after 1960 specially famagusta gate check points greek police made our lives hell now you greeks playing innocent victims

                    • mike nico

                      Need to think about 2017 and not 1960, unless I can pick a date when Turks massacred Greeks, but I choose to leave the past were it belongs, scoring point Ulus is a cheap way of not living reality in 2017.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      When it comes to taking about what crimes the Greeks committed you say
                      ” choose to leave the past were it belongs” – says it all about you and what you stand for.

                      We do not forget what the GCs did to us.

                    • Athenian Owl

                      Greece tried to play the victim with Germany and Schauble took over the Greek government. Are you sure about the merits of victimhood?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I am simply highlighting his extreme hypocrisy.

                      We do not need sympathy for what the Greeks did to us, but that does not mean we will ignore their attempts to distort the truth.

                      Understand the difference.

                    • Athenian Owl

                      o.k. so what you are saying is that your job is to keep the record straight.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Please find me a single Greek on this forum that will acknowledge what we suffered from 1960-74 at the hands of GCs.

                      An unqualified apology would be a good start.

                      I have seen no admission from the Greeks on that period and not a single Greek has been charged for crimes against TCs in that period.

                      Against that backdrop, I assume your point is made tongue in cheek?

                      I simply answer the threads as I see them

                    • Athenian Owl

                      O.k. so let me apologize on behalf of all Greeks and GC’s for your mistreatment. I am sure many regret such behavior and I am not sure was very intelligent either. From what I read, initially Grivas did not want to touch the TCs but when the British troops closed in on him in the mountains he ordered some TC village police be hit so that the TCs rise up in anger against the GCs and the British troops were called back to quel the rebellion in the villages and away from his mountain hideouts. I am not saying any of that was smart but it happened and we are sorry about it. Does this make you feel better?

                    • Harry

                      Where there checkpoints? For what reason?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      We were channelled into enclaves – many young TC man went missing in that period.

                      Ethnic cleansing was being practised on the TCs

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Nothing to do with us.

                      Go complain in Turkey

                • The True Cypriot

                  Abuse the racist idiot rather than his targets.

                  You people do not change.

        • Vlora

          Fine. Just two states.

          • Maz

            I think the educated way of putting it is one state and one pseudo state

            • HighTide

              The blinkered way.

              • Maz

                No it’s the legal way and the internationally interpreted way, whats blinkered is your belief that the pseudo state of “trnc” is some sort of proper state.

                • HighTide

                  Come and visit but don’t forget your passport.

    • Ulus arslan

      Well take it or leave it

  • Maz

    I must say this stinks and I would say “beware of Turks bearing gifts”

  • kypselian

    these reports are only for media consumption.. something to make media talk about. there is not even 0.000001% truth in these reports

  • mistercp

    I live in hope as a refugee of Ayios Memnon. Although I suspect this would be with strings attached rather than an unconditional goodwill gesture.

  • NICKDAVIS844

    43 years for an uncostly humane gesture to be practiced.

  • Barry White

    An interesting and significant initiative, if it proceeds. Also interesting is the UN resolution 550 on Varosha.

    It calls for the return of the ‘former occupants’. It may be difficult to find 16,000 former Varosha refugee occupants as many are no longer with us. Clearly the UN resolution only covers those who were living in Varosha pre 1974 and not the many ‘refugees’ born since.

    Time to get out the Title deeds and be ready to present them.

    • Maz

      Those who are no longer with us I’m sure the majority would have transferred to their families who are still alive.

    • I’llbeback

      That was voted on in 1984. Wouldnt be fair to cut out the descendants/heirs of the owners who might have been alive then or not.

    • mike nico

      Its like offering a dead man a winning lottery ticket, if the descendants or heirs cannot have it worthless rubbish offer

      • Vlora

        what a negative approach!!!Incorrigible.

    • Neroli

      Frustrated is !

  • Now this is a positive step if true

    • Mong Hlop

      naive quite naive

  • Paranam Kid

    And what will RoC do to reach out to the Turks/TCs? Or is it a question of give & take: Turks/TCS give, RoC takes?

    • TC-Nas

      I don’t think the TC’s want anything in return. Maras is within its zone north of the buffer. any person choosing to come back and re-populate will ultimately do so in recognition of the TRNC.

      If there is truth to this report then I cannot see it as anything other than a win/win situation for the North. Population increase, job creation, re-opening of a tourist district all add up to an increase in GDP.

      • Arty

        You cannot trust the Turks,they want people to come in to clean the mess,and to rebuild,then they will step in and take it back again.
        It’s like the gas,as soon as it’s found they will step in and steal it.

        • TC-Nas

          I dare say the space will not be allowed to be re-populated until fit for habitation. There are enough large scale infrastructure companies within the north that could undertake the level of work that I envisage will be required.

          • Arty

            Hopefully the Turks will pay for the work to be done.

            • TC-Nas

              I’m sure this will be some sort of a PPI investment thus being no immediate cash hit to the coffers of the TRNC. There will effectively be a new council being brought into the fold which I’m sure will be allowed to be tendered for the running of its services.

      • Paranam Kid

        Sure, but win-win is a 2-way street, so the GCs will also have to reach out to make these things work, it cannot come from 1 side only.

      • Mong Hlop

        what’s a trnc the new toilette cleaner in the sultanate??

        • TC-Nas

          Mong Hlop. PMSL… your comment is effectively a derivative of the user behind the name. Moron!

    • Mong Hlop

      TCs give? give what? what a load of BS.
      ROC has given you all EU passports and free healthcare while never paying a cent of taxes

  • I’llbeback

    Whats the criteria sultan Erdogan? Is it first come first serve? Will they allow in construction companies and other developemnt programs to fix the place up? More info please.

    • Athenian Owl

      No criteria 🙂 First come, first serve. The first wagon gets all the water too. Go west young man!

      • I’llbeback

        Go West? Where to Paphos where land is expensive and beaches are rocky.

        • Athenian Owl

          Just a manner of speaking for Wild, Wild, West. Welcome to Tombstone and say hello to sheriff Erdo. And surrender your guns.

          • I’llbeback

            I know I’m just kidding.

  • Ff

    it smells like carrots. i wonder where is the stick.. interesting nevertheless

    • Athenian Owl

      Maybe neither; false alarm more like it.

  • Vlora

    Interesting.

  • Athenian Owl

    Are you sure?

    It’s not like people are standing in line for the priviledge of living in an uninhabited place.

    You make it sound that there is a long Disneyland line and people are holding tickets to get in to an empty place, which makes zero sense.

