Erasmus summer youth programme to focus on refugees

An event titled The refugee and migratory crisis: facing a European problem will bring together 60 young people from 12 European countries in Agros between July 28 and August 5, the informal group Youth Dynamics said on Thursday.

The project is being organised by the youth, training and education programme Erasmus +.

Several workshops, lectures, debates and presentations will be held during the week, aimed at enhancing the participation of refugees in the local community, addressing the migration crisis and promoting peace actions.

The goal is to present a mentoring program for young refugees and migrants, to exchange good practices and tools and to educate participants so that they can design and implement similar programmes on a smaller or larger scale.

As part of the visit, a meeting with the House of Representatives’ International Affairs Committee is planned as well as visits to the House of Europe and the immigration service centre in Nicosia. The group will also organise educational excursions to teach foreign participants about Cyprus’ culture and history.

Youth Dynamics has organised youth exchanges, training, projects and seminars, both in Cyprus as a host organisation and abroad as a partner group since its foundation in 2011.