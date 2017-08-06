Diver injured jumping off Cape Greco cliff

August 6th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 7 comments

Diver injured jumping off Cape Greco cliff

Jumping into the sea from Cape Greco cliff is a popular but risky summer tradition

A 20-year-old woman is in hospital with spine injuries after jumping off a cliff into the sea on Saturday afternoon in Cape Greco.

The woman had gone to the sea caves at around 5.00 pm with two friends, aged 19 and 22, to dive from the cliffs. The cliffs are an attraction to many locals and tourists who like to jump from them into the sea.

After a jump, the 20-year-old complained of a sharp pain in her back and couldn’t move.

She was transferred by ambulance to the Famagusta general hospital where she was diagnosed with spine injuries. Her condition is not considered to be critical.

Print Friendly
  • disqus_ZPlOdQqScB

    She will have back problems for the rest of her life-stupid thing to do.

  • gelert

    Darwinian.

  • Cydee

    That jump at Cavo Greco is not one for novices.

  • redstorm

    it takes years of training to dive from high cliffs,
    a boy died last year at the same place,,

  • Monica

    Diving into water, of indeterminated depth …. What do they expect (except a bit of luck).
    Sorry for any injuries …. but they lack common sense !

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    “Her condition is not considered to be critical.” That depends whether she ends up with permanent spinal damage – let’s hope not and a speedy recovery!

    • divadi bear

      C.P.p.
      According to the CM report her condition is critical ! If she had kept her toes pointed, her body perfectly straight and her legs stiff she should not have experienced any problems. Most important DON’T look down !!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close