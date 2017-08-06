Diver injured jumping off Cape Greco cliff

A 20-year-old woman is in hospital with spine injuries after jumping off a cliff into the sea on Saturday afternoon in Cape Greco.

The woman had gone to the sea caves at around 5.00 pm with two friends, aged 19 and 22, to dive from the cliffs. The cliffs are an attraction to many locals and tourists who like to jump from them into the sea.

After a jump, the 20-year-old complained of a sharp pain in her back and couldn’t move.

She was transferred by ambulance to the Famagusta general hospital where she was diagnosed with spine injuries. Her condition is not considered to be critical.