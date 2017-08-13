Vassiliou: there is no new strategy for talks

Vassiliou: there is no new strategy for talks

George Vassiliou - Turkey could not care less if it gets the blame or not

By Elias Hazou

The longer the current deadlock in the Cyprus peace process drags on, and absent any negotiations, the more detrimental it is to the Greek Cypriot side, former president George Vassiliou has warned.

In an interview originally published in Alithia, Vassiliou – president from 1988 to 1993 – stressed that a way should be sought to restart peace talks as swiftly as possible.

And he described as folly the notion being put forth by some parties that the Cyprus problem should be repositioned on a different track, away from the bizonal bicommunal federation.

Vassiliou argued that irrespective of who gets most of the blame for the collapse of the talks in Crans-Montana, Turkey benefits regardless because in the meantime the status quo is being perpetuated and with the passage of time the Turkish presence in the north is further consolidated.

“Turkey could not care less if it gets the blame or not. The status quo is always to the benefit of the stronger party, which is Turkey in this case.”

Without any active negotiations, the Turkish side has all the leeway to consolidate the status quo in the breakaway regime, Vassiliou went on to caution. He was alluding to reports that Turkish Cypriot authorities will be allowing Maronites to return to their villages in the north, and also rumours that the fenced-off town of Varosha could be opened up to Greek Cypriots.

Vassiliou was also critical of President Nicos Anastasiades demand for zero foreign troops and zero foreign guarantees as a precondition to returning to the negotiating table.

This was a critical strategic error, as one cannot set preconditions before the talks. On the one hand, Turkey would never agree to such conditions, and on the other Anastasiades has trapped himself by drawing this line in the sand.

These matters – foreign troops and guarantees – are resolved during negotiations, and not before, Vassiliou said.

Likewise the former president was unhappy with the government’s treatment of Espen Barth Eide, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus, in the wake of the failed talks in Switzerland.

“There are those who say that Mr Eide had not done his homework for the Conference on Cyprus. But what does it mean to be prepared, from the moment that the talks were Cypriot-owned?

“Preparation is a matter of the two communities and of Greece and Turkey on the issues relating to the guarantor powers. The UNSG and his representative were obliged to facilitate the negotiations and nothing else. Since we did not want the United Nations to be directly involved, how can we now be blaming them for Crans-Montana?”

According to Vassiliou, the collapse of the talks in Switzerland has given ammunition to all those quarters who argue that the Greek Cypriot side should take the Cyprus problem in a “new direction”.

“This new strategy is not realistic. Raising awareness about the Cyprus problem? We’ve being doing that for four decades. Veto Turkey’s accession to the EU? Not even Greece would be on board with that. Some people think that something will happen merely by their grandstanding at the National Council. Let me save them the trouble: nothing will happen.”

 

  • mustafa balci

    Vassiliu was unlucky against him was denktash who wanted partition but now is different there is akinci who really believes in unified cyprus I really hope he goes for presidency

  • Mr Vasiliou, please please stand in the forthcoming presidential election, your country needs you!

  • costaskarseras

    Mr Vasiliou has earned his retirement. He had his chance but despite his good
    efforts he has nothing to show for, as all the other six Presidents.
    All faced unbending Turkey supported by the UK. Nothing will stop
    Turkey from continuing to implement her plan to occupy the whole
    island at the first opportunity or by using false flag operations of
    which she used in the past.

    It is not a matter of strategy, it is a matter of implementing the UN
    resolutions and restoring universal human rights which have being
    brutally used since the NATO-Turkish invasion. 200 000 people
    were forced from their homes because they were Greek Cypriots as the
    apartheid regime applied in South African. It is time for Britain,
    the other guarantor to come off the fence and act according to her
    obligations under the London-Zurich agreements she masterminded and,
    with blackmailing methods, forced their acceptance.

    For 30 years Turkey kept our two communities in total isolation,
    declaring that the Cyprus problem was solved in 1974. The road blocks
    were only opened after our Turkish Cypriot compatriots forced the
    occupier to do so. Turkey realising the dangers the T/C present,
    begun her program to annihilate the Turkish Cypriot unique identity
    by bringing in settlers. The Daily Milliyet, whose reporter in the
    “KKTC” was among the group of journalists that met with Erdoğan,
    reported that the prime minister asked journalists about how many
    children they had. When a female journalist revealed that she had
    been married for seven years but had no child, Erdoğan said: “You
    don’t have babies and you also oppose us sending people from Turkey
    to the “KKTC”. If you don’t want us to send people, you need to
    have babies.”

  • Sink the EU

    I don’t think the bi-zonal, bi-communal thingie works any more. We need new tracks.

    • Pc

      Like? Separation would be the only path other than a bbf that the Turkish Cypriots are willing to discuss.

      • HighTide

        The BBF discussions are dead, or do you think Aanastasiades will make a U-turn with his demands?

        • Whazzzzzzup

          They are dead to Turkey as it was from the beginning. Turkey are the only remaining interfering show stoppers with THEIR continued demands to remain guarantors. They already have received the pat on the back from their TC counterparts just finding it hard to release their vice like grip as a rottweiler does.

          • HighTide

            Your imagination. The majority of Turkish Cypriots, on their own free will, would not accept a deal without some sort of Turkish guarantees. Believing the contrary are just illusions.

            • Whazzzzzzup

              Hightide…I’ll say it again and again. Turkey is just a stones throw away do you seriously think Turkey would sit idly by in such a case where TC’s are threatened with violence?
              Get real with the situation as what you and Turkey are trying to propose is nothing more than a false positive assurance. The real reason is as stated Turkey refuses to relinquish it’s vice like grip.

              • HighTide

                You don’t understand the concerns. Violence can easily be handled by TRNC police. The guarantee must be there to prevent unilateral constitution changes as happened in the past. The right of Turkish Cypriots to run their own internal affairs cannot be guaranteed by anyone else, as proven time and again. UN and EU are inflated Aspirin pills for those who are already sick.

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  Firstly I’m talking about inter-communal violence as in the past…again you are twisting my words.
                  Secondly you fail to understand the true meaning of a Federal state or just chose not to either way you have no sensible take on it.
                  The TC’s would have a self-governing state under a central federal government. So why would Turkey need to be involved?

                  Try understanding the basic principles of a federation as below.
                  “In a federation, the self-governing status of the component states, as well as the division of power between them and the central government, is typically constitutionally entrenched and may not be altered by a unilateral decision of either party, the states or the federal political body”

                  In other words TC’s will have the right to run their own internal affairs.

                  • HighTide

                    We know very well what a federation means. Constitutionally “entrenched” was also the founding constitution of 1960. This did not stop your side to make unilateral changes. Furthermore, the central government of a federation is in the same danger to be hijacked by the South as once before. No paper deal is worth a dime without forces propping it up.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      This is where you fail by living in the past with no foresight but I’ll give you credit for having a vivid imagination.

                    • HighTide

                      Wish the shenanigans of your past governments ever since 1960 were results of imagination. Unfortunately, they were all too real.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      No-one is saying otherwise. You’re just mincing words now.

                    • Vlora

                      High Tide is not mincing the words. He is not telling any lies. He is telling you ina very matter of fact way . This is correct that mutual trust is absent and President ROC had an opportunity in the last evening of negotiations if he was bold and determined to resolve either way.It did not happen. Now it seems a very complicated scenario for any “federation outcome “.

                      Even if there is any federation,it will be short span drama and it will bring more casualties and blood . I doubt TCs will go for it

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Is there an echo in the room :)))

                    • Vlora

                      Mate , the farsightedness and vision failed in case of ROC President.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Yes both presidents have failed.Fact. Your point being?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Ohh and Vlora please try to start a conversation as a grown up…the mate thing is unbecoming of you and besides we are not mates just passing commentators nothing more nothing less.

                  • Vlora

                    Majority of TCs do not trust you.No federation untill you earn a trust

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      And who am I that they don’t trust? Explain?
                      Less you forget what they should trust is the past 13 years of open borders and peaceful integration with the willingness to forge forward and create recognised states for both sides. You need to trust in an overall solution not an individual or third party.

          • Vlora

            I tend to disagree very strongly with your contention please:

            Firstly- the bitterness was started from 1963 onward and for it instead of my view,I will suggest you to read the book by your Greek Cypriot Writer/historian Makarios Drousiotis “The First Partition-1963-1964 as well as “Cyprus 1974 and Turkish Invasion” as well as you just read the archives of that period in international newspapers , you will see a long chain of atrocities with TCs while they were a minority. Turkey saved these helpless minority and this is the reason they are trusting Turkey. Not any other reason.

            Secondly- If TCs ,today say that they don’t need Turkey and they are happy with GC and to make a federation with Defence and Finance in GC hands- no one on this earth can stop them. UN is with them-EU is with them if they say so. But the the motivating factor here is only one -Trust GCs are a failure in earning it.
            It is not Turkey,it is GC front.

            • Whazzzzzzup

              You are free to disagree as much as you see fit.
              But you are rambling now.
              Firstly as I have stated many times I personally blame GC’s at the time along with Greek extremists trying to enforce Enosis on the entire population of Cyprus as well as TC’s and their Turkish extremist counterparts.
              The atrocities committed by both sides are well documented but why was there a need to for a second full scale offensive by Turkey? It was a land grab opportunity nothing less that resulted in more killings, atrocities and human rights abuse so Turkey being the saviour as you say is a misconception.
              Secondly the central federal government will not be solely held by GC’s so please get your facts right.
              Yes trust is built on truths and constructive criticism and self realisation but you are condoning a one sided view which is harmful to any progress in trust building.

        • Yani

          IF you say BBFdiscussion is dead;.. THis means unification discussion is buried…

          • Whazzzzzzup

            Yani, he isn’t bothered as that’s what he wants as does Turkey but the real Cypriots think otherwise.

            • HighTide

              Which real Cypriots? A handful of your friends who get paid in the South?

              • Whazzzzzzup

                The majority of TC’s who voted yes to the Annan plan and the majority of TC’s who do not want to be an annex of Turkey, the majority of TC’s willing to live in a Federation with human rights and freedom in place. It seems that you have less TC friends than I do out of your disrespect to them. Who are you?

                • HighTide

                  You are making up imaginary figures. In the North there would be a YES for the Annan plan again, and an OXI from your side. Is that what you want? The majority of Turkish Cypriots do neither wish to be under Turkish nor under Greek Cypriot rule. The TC president will not accept a deal that will not pass a referendum here, obviously Anastasiades thinks the same. No agreement, no deal, = partition. As simple as that.

                  • Whazzzzzzup

                    Again twisting words, I gave you the real Cypriots as an answer to your question. You just give a load of mumble-jumble.

                    • HighTide

                      Mumble-jumble is your “real Cypriot” fantasy. All citizens in both states are Cypriots, whether that is real for you or not. All of them will vote in a referendum, if ever there is one.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Yes I have already stated that and support all Cypriots and of course they will all vote. You still talking mumble-jumble by the way!!

                    • HighTide

                      So, who are your “real Cypriots”? Those who agree with you?

                    • Vlora

                      Your positive spirit is beautiful But majority of TCs have lost trust in GCs and actually same is with GCs.You are a minority in having no grudge against TCs.

                • Vlora

                  Actually , after discussing with many TCs as well as after observing the situation directly , I am of a considered view that majority of TCs have lost their trust in GCs . They could be inclined and ready for phasing our plan on trial basis subject to smooth continuation of negotiations which unfortunately ROC President failed in handling miserably .

                  If ROC President had insisted on a continuation of negotiations in that very moment-it was possible and it was a ripe moment for all positive decisions as well as exposure of hypocrites , and this Federation issue could be resolved.

                  Now it is something very complicated. Do you think what we read in CM each day and what GC super patriots brigade is doing here and in many face books, TCs will accept a BBF where defense and Finance will be in hands of GCs? Mate, trust is an earning through persistent diplomacy and an amicable spirit by some seasoned politician. ROC President failed in it.

          • HighTide

            Yes.

          • Vlora

            Indeed.

    • Yani

      Are you speaking for north or the south??..

      • HighTide

        Speaking to himself.

        • Yani

          Further on; bizonality an bi community thingie has been going on for the last 43 years..
          Where have you bean??

    • Gregos Winston

      How about eternal non-recognition and embargoes? Does that sound better than the bizional bicommunical thingie? That’s the only alternative, other than baseless daydreams.

    • Bob

      Time to be allocated

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    It seems that these clever and logical assessments always come from retired GC politicians. I wonder why do they not bring about such realistic thinking and implement same when they are in power. Is it because they know their community will never accept such thinking. If that is the case, then what is it that we are trying to solve? Obviously the logic follows that Cyprus problem is unsolvable because the wishes of the two communities being total opposite of each other.

    • Sink the EU

      The wishes of the 2 communities have nothing to do with Turkey. Therefore the logic follows that the CyProb is unsolvable because Turkey never wishes to solve it. If it was up to the 2 communities then within 10 minutes we would have a new arrangement and no problems whatsoever.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        You got it wrong my friend. The problem is between us not between you and Turkey. Once you accept and respect the sensitivities of TCs (Guarantee and security for a period) then there will be peace in Cyprus otherwise forget it.

        • Sink the EU

          Don’t we have peace now?

        • Andrew

          Well then, forget about it. LETs all move on. This is Cyprus, and having foreign military in Cypriot soil is wrong. Understand it or not.. doesn’t bother the south as much as article make you want to believe.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            Well your leaders say otherwise though. They say the talks must continue. What talks? They will come back with pre-conditions and tell us no Troops from day 1 and no more guarantees from day 1. They can keep on dreaming. The young generation of TCs who have not experienced the past history of Cyprus are definitely need to learn that we can not just take a word of a person who has in the past brokenb that word many times. For a peace to survive there must be trust between the two communities and that takes time to establish. Thus limited guarantees and troop withdrawals in 13 years to ensure this trust is established between us.

            • Whazzzzzzup

              13 years have already passed with the borders open, not perfect but at least something. The two communities have managed to mix and and trust each other in that time and definitely do not need any form of military guarantee to continue earning each others trust.The young generation are learning this valuable lesson of integration and are not prone to past history as you suggest. But it seems you are?

            • Sink the EU

              If your issue is trust, then why not a 3rd party army. Let’s have the Chinese army as an example, instead of the Turkish army.

              • Naci Rizaoglu

                Well if you guys trust us then the only army we trust and prefer is the Turkish army.

                • Sink the EU

                  Yes but the Turkish army is not an independent observer and creates trust issues for the other side. So if your real problem is security why not use the Canadian, Australian, New Zealand or Indian armies instead?

                  • Naci Rizaoglu

                    Fine with me so long as we have Pakistani and Turkish army within the contingent and Greek army is also ok with me.

                    • Sink the EU

                      You want to have Pakistani and Indian soldiers in the same units? Are you an explosives’ expert or what?

                    • Vlora

                      you have Jordan military along with you .trained and groomed by USA.

                • Vlora

                  South has Greek Military officers in top ranks.Do n’t think about it.Both have motherlands.

          • oratis

            I’d like some of our stolen land back thankyou if you don’t mind,there’ll be no moving on unless territory is returned.

          • Vlora

            you definitely mean the Greek Military here in South .

        • Whazzzzzzup

          No Naci you definitely have it wrong.
          I am really disappointed with your blinkered view.

          In this instance StEU is absolutely spot on.
          The problem definitely involves Turkeys continued interference and stranglehold on the TC’s and their freedom. Everyone accepts and respects the TC’s rights to freedom and guarantees their security with action and NOT reaction as is the case with your overbearing mother Turkey.

          I live in a mixed community with many TC friends who only when alone away from prying ears tell me exactly how they feel about Turkey and Turkish nationals and their fear from being caught out is noticeable. I am also employed in the ESBA and my work colleagues consist of both TC’s & GC’s. I share an office with my TC counterpart and we sometimes talk about our thoughts & complaints towards the Cyprob. It is more than obvious from talking with each other we definitely have common interests and common ground & culture which are the very ingredients that make a solution possible. It’s only when misplaced ingredients are added is the mixture jeopardised and ruined as is the comparison to Turkey and Greek extremists, fascists, patriots etc, etc.

          Ohh and I’ll be the first to blame the Greek junta and GC’s for allowing the spread of the Enosis virus to destroy our country and ethnic communities. You can blame who you please from your perspective because unless both sides see the root cause embedded in their own community will there be no such solution without their own identity. As a Cypriot I can think and express my own beliefs freely, can you honestly do the same?

          Erdogan has proved what many already knew. Peace my friend is already understood between the two communities, the question is will they be allowed to develop it?

          • Sink the EU

            Whazzzzzzup – based on what TC co-workers tell you; do they want to be ROC citizens or they would rather have their own area?

            • Whazzzzzzup

              100% Cypriots with the added bonus of being EU citizens absolutely every time.
              My colleague uses all the facilities at hand available to him and appreciates it.
              All want a fair solution and identity and do not want the past interfering again, the problem is the common people on both sides are influenced and scared easily and don’t want to be seen or heard as traitors through embedded ethnic beliefs.

              • Sink the EU

                Yes, you are right. Both your collegue and you are right. No stigma is allowed here, you are both free citizes to enjoy life as you please.

              • oratis

                that’s good to hear, however we must also do our bit and stop us Greec’s flag as our own and their national anthem as ours. by all means we should have a friendly relationship with Greece but at the same time use our own Cypriot national symbols.

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  Of course it goes without saying, we have our own identity but it just has never been allowed to develop since 1960. Obviously the Greek and Turkish flag will have a place in the two communities as a shared heritage but should only be used ceremonially in remembrance and not as promotional emblems.

                  • Vlora

                    Now again you and Oratis are in a minority.Unfortunately. Other than you two and a few more ,all the brigade here is GCs.Not Cypriots as a nation.I have had many debates.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Why do you subscribe to your peers? GC’s are Cypriots as are TC’s you are talking nonsense again? The minority is the individual with a mind of his own..try remembering that.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      What’s with the self declaration bit about having many debates…so what? :))

          • Sonar

            Your last paragraph is one all Cypriot should actively pursue developing Trust and understanding, this can only come about if the two communitys are willing to assign to history the mistermeanes of the pass. I see encountering signs, people from both sides of the divide shopping in the same shops and eating in the same restaurant.

          • oratis

            well said

          • HighTide

            You are making the mistake of transporting friendly relations on a personal level, particularly with co-workers who make their living in the south, onto the general feeling in the north. Nobody here is scared about Enosis, Turkey will always stand by. There is the willingness to enter a federation, but if terms cannot be agreed by both parties, continued partition is the only sensible way for Turkish Cypriots. Some dreamers who think there is the will to join the “Republic” again, are devoid of realism.

        • oratis

          Erdogana few months ago said that even if there were no Turkish Cypriots in Cyprus , Turkey would still have a presence there, that statement goes directly against your argument that the problem doesn’t involve Turkey. besides what do you make of that statement? how can you justify it?

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            I can say this that dictators come and go and say a lot of things that they do not really mean. Look at the North Koreans and Trump. Both dictatorial and say many things to each other. Erdogan is no different.

  • Sink the EU

    The only way to solve the CyProb is at a GRASS ROOTS level. Bypass completely the ROC elite and the TC pseudo-state as well as uber awful Turkey and go directly to the people.

    If it was me in charge I would let loose The Unite Cyprus Now group to go to both north and south and pitch the people up close. Then ask the same people to propose a solution. After a few months or even years of refining it put the solution to a referendum and trust that the people will vote for it because it is THEIR SOLUTION. That’s the only way.

    Get it?

    • Parthenon

      Turkish Army would step in and kill every protester. Turkey would never allow any uprising to succeed.

      • Sink the EU

        Eff, then we can not solve this one. Let’s reconvene in 50 years again.

        • Parthenon

          A military pact with Russia and maybe with either Israel or Egypt will force the Turks to make meaningful concessions. The EU has not proven to be the catalyst that Vassilliou had hoped.

          • Sink the EU

            You want Turkey to get cagey? You don’t think they are paranoid enough as it is? If you want a military solution then it has to be swift and secret.

            • Andrew

              Meh turkey will soil itself in due course.

              • Sink the EU

                o.k. boss.

          • mustafa balci

            You live in dream world none of your comments are serios on here stop reading elam material all day think positively how we can solve cyprus problem

          • Sonar

            What advantage are there in a military pack to the countries you named to THEM, what has Cyprus to offer , Navy is at best coastal force, airforce non existent, and a army, just about Abel to defend its territory.

            • Neroli

              The army couldn’t even defend its territory especially if someone came after 2.30

          • Orhan Ozdes

            What a great strategist you are???

            • Parthenon

              Yes. I should be the next Defence Minister. Within 6 months the RoC flag will be flying in Kyrenia.

      • eren

        idiot!

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Mate will you ever going to think like a civilized person?? Racist thoughts and actions are the main cause of all problems in the World and this type of thinking never solved any problem in this World.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          Civilised persons do not need weapons as a form of trust.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            So with your logic the Americans and the Europeans who produce and sell all those weapons to the rest of the World are not civilized….

            • Sink the EU

              He obviously means within a community. You don’t need an arsenal of weapons against your neighbors?

              • Whazzzzzzup

                Exactly, one on one as a civilised person. Well done StEU.

            • Whazzzzzzup

              As explained below to StEU.

    • oratis

      a good idea, we should give it a try.

  • Bubble & Squeek

    I always thought the regulations of the EU was to allow only hole countries in to the great club not part of an island so much for rules not what you know rather hew you know.

    • Sink the EU

      The EU allowed the whole island into the club. But Turkey is preventing implementation of EU rules in her occupied part.

  • Neroli

    Well said Mr Vassiliou for speaking out about how our weak leader ‘negotiated’ and his despicable treatment of Mr Eide, along with his side kick Kotzias

  • Sink the EU

    “The UN has suggested uniting the two sections of the island within the framework of a federation, but several central issues contributed to the failure of the talks: first, Turkey’s demand that there be a rotating presidency between the two ethnicities (a condition opposed by the Greeks, who constitute 80% of Cyprus’s 1.2 million residents); and second, the Greek demand that the Turks end their military presence and withdraw their 35,000 soldiers from Cyprus. The Turks argue that these soldiers are essential to ensuring security on the island.

    Another major problem centers around the three countries designated as guarantors by the 1960 treaty granting Cyprus independence from Great Britain. The Greeks demand a change in the guarantor agreements to prevent any of the three states (Greece, Turkey, and Great Britain) from legally interfering in Cypriot affairs, as the Turks did in their military invasion in 1974.”

    The collapse of yet another round of discussions proves that the Greeks and Turks in Cyprus, and their patrons in Athens and Ankara, are incapable of overcoming their disagreements and cannot solve this long-lasting dispute. A long time may pass before another serious effort is made to reunify the island.

    This failure demonstrates the difficulties the international community faces in solving regional and violent disputes that are much more complex, such as the events in Syria, Yemen, Ukraine, South Sudan, Libya, and the Korean peninsula, not to mention the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    This article was published in Israel Hayom on July 4, 2017.

    Ambassador Arye Mekel, a senior research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, served as Israel’s envoy to Greece from 2010 to 2014. He was also deputy Israeli ambassador to the UN, diplomatic advisor to Prime Minister Shamir, consul general in New York and Atlanta, and spokesman and deputy director general of the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    • eren

      if neither side is willing to change then whats the point? each to their own path then, why are we continuing to beat a dead horse??

      • Andrew

        I agree, leave as is. Maybe in 50 years we can talk again. But then will the Turks hold on to barbaric guarantees ? Who knows

  • Vladimir

    I would say Vasiliou is a smart guy when saying that there is no new strategy, but knowing Cypriots I would say there is a strategy – Cypriots need to suppress their ambitions and accept what was on the offer, otherwise Cyprus will remain divided forever.

    • Sink the EU

      Do you understand what Vassiliou’s strategy is? because I don’t. Saying that there is no strategy it doesn’t mean that he has a strategy, or does he?

      • Vladimir

        I didn’t dig really deep into what he tried to say, I mean between the lines, but he:
        1. knows Cyprus won’t be reunited on Cypriots’ conditions;
        2. knows Cypriots won’t compromise as they foolishly believe they can be a game-changers, hence this deadlock will remain for long.

        • Sink the EU

          Assume for a second that you have the right idea for a compromise.

          Can it pass the referendum test? And if not, why even try? To say later that we tried but the other bad guys voted it down? Do you think the GCs are that stupid?

          • Vladimir

            It’s not about being stupid or smart, but it is about what options are available for Cypriots taking into consideration their status and history of the problem.

            • Sink the EU

              o.k. but why a compromise that can not pass in a legally binding referendum is an option?

              • Vladimir

                Agree with you, from first look it seems like it won’t pass. However, there is a chance that people may change their mind and eventually upvote it.
                Look, there are 3 options:
                1. no solution;
                2. ‘Turkish’ solution;
                3. Cypriots’ solution.
                Since it is clear #3 is not available, people may start thinking something like – okay instead of ‘no solution’ we would at least get some solution which will improve our lives although not to the extent we were hoping.

                • Sink the EU

                  And yet #3 is the only solution. See my comment above.

                  • Vladimir

                    I don’t care much about the outcome overall. If Cypriots had human decency, they would have had a better life. Now everybody hates them and they cannot solve their own problems without help from others, so they got themselves into a stalemate, enjoy!

                    • Sink the EU

                      o.k. but don’t get upset at me. I am only the messenger. I am only observing here and trying to guide.

                    • Vladimir

                      Please, don’t worry about upsetting. I don’t.

                • Parthenon

                  You forget option 4.
                  Orthodox Solution.

                  Greece/GC and Russian attack on the Nort
                  In return Russia gets a base in the north.

                  • Vladimir

                    First and foremost, Turkey is our border-mate. Being rational, we want to maintain decent relations with them.
                    Second, they didn’t do anything seriously bad to us.
                    The last but not least, we don’t need the base in the North as we’ve got the base in Syria, all over the country.
                    As the result, we would be unwilling to help those who pretend our friends to get few euros in the form of commission or as the result of overpricing with the smile on the face. Solve your problems on your own.

                  • eren

                    youre a funny guy

                  • Naci Rizaoglu

                    Is this what is now playing in your theatres?? I thought Black Tower is playing at the moment..

                  • Neroli

                    Orthodox solution?? Pray tell what is that?? Greece/GC/Russian attack on the North?? Are you stupid or what?

                  • Barry White

                    Und then ve push die Panzers through and alles Poland vill be ours forever, Ja Parthenon ?

                    • Parthenon

                      Remember Marathon.

                • eren

                  so.. no greeks solution?

                  • Vladimir

                    Nope.
                    No land back, equality, and permanent presence of Turkish military.

                    • Sink the EU

                      Why not the German military instead? Why does it have to be Turkish?

                    • Neroli

                      Why would the German military want to get involved?

  • anatoli999

    Go back to sleep Vasiliou, yes they paid you well

  • Tyler D

    Vassiliou was a politician who spoke with honesty and integrity, but what support did he get….5%…maybe less. Sadly people would rather support charlatans like baby Dop who offer nothing but lies and wishful thinking.

  • Sink the EU

    o.k. class, pay attention now.

    The choices are:

    1. Reunification – which is not allowed by Turkey
    2. The status quo – which is what we will continue to have for another 50 years or more.

    No split, no partition and none of the 2 state nonsense. o.k. class dismissed. Go out in the yard and play. Free time.

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      I really see no reason for you to be so cocky. The solution was/is close:

      1. The federation is a viable way to coexist while looking for more “peace promoting options”.
      2. A remaining temporary “peace corps” from Turkey (call it what you like) would not harm us.

      Judging by your pseudonym you don’t seem to be one for close coexistence in the first place.

      • Sink the EU

        Ivar the Boneless, I am not cocky. I am uber practical and firmly planted in grounded thought and action.

        Federation will not work, because the two federated parts do not have equal experience in management and or governance. So the inexperienced party will undo all the forward work of the experienced party with bottom line being uber frustration for all involved.

        The Turkish peacecorp is not an issue in my book, even 2000 of these affable peace volunteer barbarians will be fine.

        Stop judging from appearances because our topic here is substance. And as far as I know, Norway is not part of the EU nor is Sweden nor your other Viking brothers the Danish.

    • oratis

      very funny.

      • Sink the EU

        Yes the “another 50 years” is very funny. I am sure the whole of Turkey is laughing now.

    • eren

      another joker.. the only reunification will maybe be a confederal solution, otherwise it WILL NOT happen

  • Sink the EU

    Vassiliou is entitled to his opinion but he is not part of the national strategy. He is just talking. Talk is free.

  • Disruptive

    Strategy should be (for both sides): should we unite or completely split. Unfortunately, it’s that simple.

    • oratis

      or a confederation whose constitution would not allow either state from merging with Greece or Turkey.

      • Barry White

        A case of been there and done that. Result was the situation of today.

        • oratis

          theres never been an official confederation on Cyprus and its never even been discussed, what an ignorant an ignorant comment of yours. between 1960 and 1974 it was not a confederation.

          • Barry White

            The point if you think for a moment was that Cyprus had a Constitution that prohibited the country joining another country as you suggest.

            After this was signed and the country became independent in 1960, Markarious started and ripped it up with the goal to join another country,Greece. This lead to the suffering of both Greek and Turkish Cypriots that remains today.

            Your suggestion has already been tried and failed. On to the next one.

            Been there and done that.

    • Vlora

      Exactly.

    • Sink the EU

      No, actually the choices are unite or stay the same. Split is not allowed within the EU. Talk to Brussels if you have any doubts.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Accurate and much needed summation.

  • The Bowler

    These Greeks that make all these plans for new “talks”.
    I think they should ask the Turks whether they would accept new talks. Very presumptuous.

    • Parthenon

      You have no choice but to play the game. Otherwise how are we going to fill up the news slots?

      • Sink the EU

        “Hard to get” is very fashionable in Turkey these days.

  • oratis

    Vasssiliou is correct and Vasilliou is far wiser and better than the current President.

  • Arnt Otto Østlie

    A great summary by Mr. Vassiliou.
    Do the GCs in fact favour the division to continue? Is Anastasiades a “lame duck” ahead of the election? Or what other reason is it for the paralysis?

    • Sink the EU

      C’mon Ragnar. Don’t you understand that Turkey does not allow reunification? What’s the matter with you?

      • Blue knee

        So lively, so much energy like a little cock sparrow.

        • Sink the EU

          Not a hummingbird?

