Paphos lifeguards rescue British holidaymaker from drowning

September 7th, 2017 Cyprus 13 comments

Paphos lifeguards rescue British holidaymaker from drowning

A lifeguard in action

Three Paphos lifeguards on duty on Thursday afternoon rescued a 78-year-old British holiday maker from drowning in the sea at a popular beach.

At around 3.15pm, lifeguards noticed the man, who was wearing a snorkelling mask, was unconscious in the sea at Corallia Beach in Peyia, and was sinking.

The incident occurred not far from the shoreline.

“We worked as a team and ran into the water when we spotted him. Along with the help of some of his friends, we managed to get him out,” said one of the lifeguards, Christos.

They then performed CPR on the mand and used the defibrillator, whilst calling an ambulance.

“We continued to use the defibrillator for around ten minutes and finally he vomited and we got him breathing.”

The man is on holiday with his partner and some friends. The lifeguard said that the man has no known heart condition or serious health issues.

“Thankfully, he started breathing and the ambulance took him to Paphos General Hospital.”

The man is said to be conscious and undergoing tests.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Alison Markides Weikel

    Whoever saved the man be it a team or individual , well done. Wishing the guy a speedy recovery .

  • Sarah-jane Aza Shields

    My cousin performed CPR on this man NOT the lifeguard. !! I hope the man has a speedy recovery

    • Douglas

      Great team work,congratulations to your Cousin on giving ‘CPR’ ,nice feeling being a life saver 🙂

    • Jill Gray

      Dear all,
      thank you soo much for your lovely comments, the man who was rescued is my uncle (Reg) and he remains in hospital receiving ongoing treatment. Huge thanks from the family to all those involved. X

  • Tony Harvey

    And well done to the Brits who got him out of the water BEFORE the Lifeguards reached the waters edge, performed CPR and kept the man alive ……. I was there!

    • Aimee Pittman

      My partner was one of the brits with him from start to finish!!! He would like to thank the nurse who was on scene who gave advice and to everyone who’s quick actions who saved his life!!!
      Also so proud of my partner for helping save the guys life!!

      • Hannah Randolph

        My friend was the nurse who helped. She was a great calming influence as the lifeguards seemed to panic. Also as others say he was already on the beach by the time the lifeguards got there. We are glad to hear he is recovering and wish him all the best.

        • Aimee Pittman

          She was marvellous, I think had it been left to the life guards he would of died as they were arguing amongst themselves and didn’t seem to have a clue!! My partner was telling them when to turn his head and clearing the sick from his mouth rubbing his back even carried him to the ambulance!! Your friend is a hero!!

          • Hannah Randolph

            Thanks Aimee, I’ll be sure to pass that on to her. We’re on our way back to the UK now so I am sure that will help her back to the UK blues! Well done to your partner also. Sounds like he stayed level headed in a very scary situation!

    • Neroli

      Well all of you that saved this mans life. It just shows we all need to learn how to do CPR correctly

  • Douglas

    Lifeguards have been a good investment as you cannot put a price in savings lives, congratulations to the alert lifeguards.

  • Mist

    The training works, Huzzar!

  • Whazzzzzzup

    Well done for your professionalism in saving a life.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close