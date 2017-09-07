Paphos lifeguards rescue British holidaymaker from drowning

Three Paphos lifeguards on duty on Thursday afternoon rescued a 78-year-old British holiday maker from drowning in the sea at a popular beach.

At around 3.15pm, lifeguards noticed the man, who was wearing a snorkelling mask, was unconscious in the sea at Corallia Beach in Peyia, and was sinking.

The incident occurred not far from the shoreline.

“We worked as a team and ran into the water when we spotted him. Along with the help of some of his friends, we managed to get him out,” said one of the lifeguards, Christos.

They then performed CPR on the mand and used the defibrillator, whilst calling an ambulance.

“We continued to use the defibrillator for around ten minutes and finally he vomited and we got him breathing.”

The man is on holiday with his partner and some friends. The lifeguard said that the man has no known heart condition or serious health issues.

“Thankfully, he started breathing and the ambulance took him to Paphos General Hospital.”

The man is said to be conscious and undergoing tests.