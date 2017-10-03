Repatriation of stranded Monarch passengers continues

People stranded in Cyprus because of the sudden collapse of British airline Monarch are being flown back to Britain as promised by the UK government, but have to cope with changes in their flight itineraries.

The first flight from Larnaca to Luton was expected to leave as scheduled, at 10pm, but destination and time was later changed. The flight went to Stanstead, from where people were expected to be transferred to Luton, but it finally left Larnaca more than two hours late, at 0.18am. This meant passengers arrived in Stanstead at 3am local time.

The next scheduled flight, from Larnaca to Birmingham, was pushed back by three hours and finally arrived in the UK at 3am on Tuesday.

This type of changes are likely to continue in the near future. Another flight, this one from Paphos to Birmingham on Tuesday, will leave the airport two hours late.

According to the Press Association, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) chief executive Andrew Haines said the “mammoth operation” to repatriate stranded passengers has “got off to a good start”.

“Given the unprecedented scale of this task, some disruption is inevitable. We thank everyone involved for their patience.”

Nearly 12,000 passengers were flown back to the UK on Monday, less than 24 hours after the 50-year-old company went bust, the UK news agency reported.

Sixty-one flights brought 11,843 passengers home from 24 holiday resorts on Monday, the CAA said, in what the government is calling Britain’s biggest peacetime repatriation.

On Tuesday, another 58 flights for 11,647 passengers have been arranged.

Before Monday, Monarch operated a total of 18 weekly flights to and from Larnaca and Paphos.

Information on Cyprus flights can be found on airport operator Hermes’ website http://www.hermesairports.com