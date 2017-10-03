Three men report being mugged on coastal path

Three men aged 37 and 35, reported they were attacked and robbed early Tuesday while walking along a Limassol coastal road, police said.

According to the report, the three men, two 37-year-olds and a 35-year-old, reported that three men they didn’t know attacked them while they walking along a coastal pedestrian path at around 1.10am. The attackers reportedly took a mobile phone worth €800 and other personal items and fled on foot.

The three men, who were slightly injured by the attack, were taken to the Limassol general hospital where they had their injuries treated and were discharged.

The perpetrators are described as being between 18 and 25 years old and they were wearing jeans and hoodies.