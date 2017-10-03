Three men report being mugged on coastal path

October 3rd, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 1 comments

Three men report being mugged on coastal path

Three men aged 37 and 35, reported they were attacked and robbed early Tuesday while walking along a Limassol coastal road, police said.

According to the report, the three men, two 37-year-olds and a 35-year-old, reported that three men they didn’t know attacked them while they walking along a coastal pedestrian path at around 1.10am. The attackers reportedly took a mobile phone worth €800 and other personal items and fled on foot.

The three men, who were slightly injured by the attack, were taken to the Limassol general hospital where they had their injuries treated and were discharged.

The perpetrators are described as being between 18 and 25 years old and they were wearing jeans and hoodies.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Boo

    I’ll look 👀 out for them, but honestly “my lord” I didn’t see any €800 phone.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close