Akinci calls for time issue to be revisited

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said Tuesday a decision to follow Turkey and not switch to winter time should be revisited by the authorities in the breakaway north of the island.

“There is no rule saying we have to do what Turkey does,” he said during a meeting with ‘parliamentary speaker’ Sibel Siber. “We need to do what is right and most suitable for our country. There is nothing to misunderstand about this.”

Akinci said the matter should be discussed by parties in ‘parliament’ because it was dividing the Turkish Cypriot community.

This would be the second year the Turkish Cypriots opt to stay on summer time instead of switching at the end of the month, despite the problems it created in 2016.

Turkish Cypriots took to the streets repeatedly in December last year to protest the deaths of two teenage girls and a bus driver killed in a crash on Pentadaktylos mountain while travelling to school in the dark.

The administration’s decision not to switch back from daylight saving time meant that at 7am, when the pupils were travelling to school, the sun had not yet risen.

Akinci had asked the administration to reconsider its decision but to no avail.

He said he met with ‘prime minister’ Hussein Ozgurgun and his deputy, Serdar Denktash, who could not give him a satisfactory answer on what had been gained by keeping summer time.

Last month, Denktash said “we must be in the same time zone with Turkey, with which we have all types of relationships and cooperation. If Turkey decides to implement winter time this year, we will sit down and discuss the issue.”

The comment prompted the reaction of the teachers’ association, which said the decision was political and part of a bid to integrate with Turkey and divide the island.