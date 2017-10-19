Unficyp review team expected next month

A UN team, led by an external expert, is expected early next month to review the operations of the UN peacekeeping force Unficyp.

The visit is expected to be officially announced shortly.

The team could spend as many as ten days reviewing the force’s military and police operations and must report back to the UN secretary-general, and the Security Council by the end of November, sources said.

It does not have anything to do with the failure of the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana in July and the secretary-general’s Good Offices Mission, which exists to facilitate Cyprus negotiations, is not being reviewed, the sources added.

“The review is to look at how best to implement Unficyp’s existing mandate to see if it’s fit for purpose,” the sources said. “All peace operations are reviewed on a regular basis.”

The last review of Unficyp took place in 2005.

A Unficyp spokesman said they would issue an announcement about the visit in due course but he did not want to comment further on any possible implications that might result from the review.

In July, the Security Council, as part of its resolution renewing the force’s mandate, called for a review of the mission. “A review team led by an external expert – who is not a UN staff member – is expected to visit the island,” it said.

The resolution renewed the force’s mandate for another six months, until January 31, 2018. The Security Council requested the secretary-general to conduct a “strategic review” focused on findings and recommendations “for how Unficyp should be optimally configured to implement its existing mandate”, and to report on the results of this review when appropriate within four months of the adoption of the resolution.

Rumours have been swirling for months that the status of the talks would affect the peacekeeping mission on top of the fact that the Trump administration was shifting gears in its policy toward the United Nations, and its costs to member countries.

Sources said at the time that there was a debate going on inside the UN on what to do with the peacekeeping mission in Cyprus and that some of the pressure was coming from the Americans. There were quarters inside the UN considering either a full-on closing down of Unficyp or at the least a scaling down, the sources said.

Unficyp has already been cut down over the years to the minimum. Its current strength is 1,102 total (including uniformed and civilian personnel) to cover the 180 km-long buffer zone and is seen as ‘just enough’ to fulfil its mandate.

The force’s approved budget as it stands is $55,56m. A third of this cost is met by the Republic of Cyprus. A further $6.5 million is contributed by the government of Greece. The remainder comes from assessed contributions from UN member states.