Anastasiades in Moscow, due to meet Medvedev Monday

Bilateral relations between Cyprus and Russia, the developments on the Cyprus problem, EU-Russia relations, as well as regional and international matters will be on the agenda of President Nicos Anastasiades’ meetings with the Russian political leadership on Monday and Tuesday in Moscow, while bilateral agreements will also be signed.

Anastasiades who is paying a working visit to Russia, at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, arrived in Moscow Sunday night.

He is being accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs Ioannis Kasoulides, finance, Harris Georgiades, transport Marios Demetriades, and Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides.

On Monday Anastasiades will meet Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev and on Tuesday with Putin, in the framework of which bilateral agreements will be signed.

These include agreements between Cyprus and Russia on maritime transport and international road transport, and information technology.

A Memorandum of Understanding will also be signed between the ministry of justice and the Russian prosecutor-general’s office, which will be signed by Kasoulides, and also a joint declaration on Cooperation in the sphere of modernisation of the economies, that will be signed by Georgiades.

During his stay in Moscow, Anastasiades will attend a dinner with Russian businessmen organised by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA), a delegation of which is also visiting Moscow.

Anastasiades will also give a press conference to Russian Media, at the Tass News Agency.

The president will return to Cyprus on October 24.