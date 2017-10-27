Nutty thieves get caught

THREE individuals were arrested by Paphos police in connection with stealing large quantities of walnuts and almonds, a police report said on Friday.

According to the report, a large quantity of walnuts and almonds was found following a search prompted by a tip on Thursday.

Police spotted the three individuals, two of whom are a couple, in the parking lot opposite a hotel in Kato Paphos, selling the stolen nuts.

Questioned about how they acquired the produce they were selling, they failed to give a credible explanation, police said.