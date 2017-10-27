Rolling tobacco, fake shoes seized in Customs raid

FIFTEEN kilos of rolling tobacco and hundreds of pairs of shoes and clothing items bearing fake designer logos were seized in Famagusta and Nicosia, the customs department said on Friday.

In a statement, the department said that 1,629 pairs of shoes and 474 clothing items, all bearing fake brands, were found and seized in a raid conducted with CID officers in a Nicosia residence on Friday morning.

The value of the items was estimated at €10,000.

In a separate raid in an Ayia Napa hotel room on Thursday morning, conducted by Famagusta police, 300 packages of Golden Virgina rolling tobacco were found in the possession of a British national.

Customs officials were called to the scene and identified the tobacco as having been smuggled in from the Turkish-held part of Cyprus.

The suspect was arrested and the tobacco, for which unpaid tax was €3,100, was seized.

On Friday, the Briton offered an out-of-court settlement, which the Customs Director accepted, and was released after paying €3,800.