Our View: We can only dream of zero tolerance on corruption

December 10th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 9 comments

ATTORNEY-GENERAL Costas Clerides said that Cyprus was seeing ‘unfathomable’ levels of corruption and graft, in a speech he made last Monday at a seminar on combating corruption. Another speaker, auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, agreed saying that the level of corruption was much higher than what he expected when he was appointed in 2014.

They did not say something we did not know, but as respected, independent state officials that have been combating corruption their words carry more weight than most. “Through money and self-interest, anything can be achieved,” said Clerides. “Ideas are guided, individuals and institutions are targeted, consciences bought and crimes are committed,” he added. Michaelides said that “anyone who wished to abuse his position could do so,” as he had “ample opportunity and almost complete certainty of non-punishment.”

The government, meanwhile, preferred to see the glass as half full. Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou believed the government was making progress in combating this phenomenon. In 2016, 177 cases of corruption were reported and 169 solved while this year of 162 cases investigated 149 were solved. A special unit was set up to fight financial crime while more staff was hired at the auditing and state legal services, said Nicolaou, who admitted there was problem with the law – there were 24 different laws relating to corruption, which should be unified into one law.

Nicolaou could also have cited the argument, often used Disy and government spokesmen, that never before had so many corruption cases been brought to trial and top officials sentenced to prison. Nobody could argue with this boast, even though it indicates a degree of complacency on behalf of the government. Dromolaxia, the Paphos Sewerage Board, the waste treatment plants, Tepak, Ayia Fyla co-op bank were some of the big scandals uncovered during the Anastasiades presidency and there are more currently under investigation.

Combatting corruption required a policy of zero tolerance, Clerides and Michaelides concluded at the seminar, but this is a theoretical point. Zero tolerance does not come from the sky, especially when all the political parties and unions are involved in corruption, actively engaging in it and benefiting from it. Who will impose the zero tolerance when the members of our ruling elite are benefiting from high tolerance. Nepotism, which is a form of corruption and a criminal offence, is rampant in the state sector, which has become something of a family business for state employees, who ensure their offspring are hired. This may be considered low-level corruption, but there is a high level of tolerance to it, even by the attorney-general, whose office, it was recently reported, hired several offspring of serving attorneys. Was this just a coincidence?

Michaelides was surprised by the level of corruption he encountered when he took over his post, but never wondered why it was so difficult to bring charges against dishonest public employees. Do the rigid collective agreements, imposed by the unions, offer them excessive protection? Does the fact that a department head can stay in the same position for decades, because Pasydy does not permit transfers not encourage corruption? Our state is not even capable of taking basic precautions against corruption because of the unions and favours dispensed by the government to selected top officials. There is not even respect for the regulations.

And who is to blame that on the rare occasions that top civil servants were charged for corruption the cases are lost because of technical reasons? There were two such cases involving the heads of two big government department, not so long ago, both were acquitted on technicalities and returned to their departments. Does the law have loopholes, are judges too lenient or are the prosecutors of the attorney-general’s office not very good at their job? More recently, one of the corruption cases at Tepak, the applied sciences state university, was lost because the prosecution completely messed up. Was this done on purpose or down to incompetence?

These may seem like random thoughts, but they illustrate the breadth and depth of the corruption that plagues our society which, does not seem to have the real will to tackle it. Admittedly, some progress has been made in the last few years during which a chairman of a SGO, a deputy, a top-ranking party official, mayors, municipal councillors and a few public employees were put behind bars, but a many more still walk free enjoying the benefits of their dishonesty protected by unions, political parties, lax laws and society’s tolerance. We can only dream of zero tolerance on corruption in a country in which the main beneficiaries of graft are the members of our ruling establishment.

  • almostbroke

    When a State is founded by and for the sole use and benefit of a tiny minority , if follows that corruption in all its forms would be utilized to keep the ‘few ‘ in power . The taxpayer money is being used to ‘buy ‘ votes be it the Presidential or Parliamentary. Elections and the is no one protesting , no one taking to the streets railing against this abuse of the taxpayer . The only conclusion is that everyone is happy with their ‘slice of the action ‘ great or small and there will be no change in 21century politics in Cyprus

  • John Mavro

    -”We can only dream of zero tolerance on corruption in a country in which the main beneficiaries of graft are the members of our ruling establishment.”

    An accurate conclusion in this good CM editorial. Indeed, the sensible and honest among us can only dream {the impossible) if we believe that the actual perpetrators and beneficiaries of this wholesale fraud, corruption and thieving will all of a sudden change, ON THEIR OWN, their criminal mindset, which has served them so well since 1960 and becoming rich from their ill gotten gains in the process and become honest, upstanding and altruistic beacons of integrity. It is far more probable that Trump will ever make sensible decision than to believe that these thieves and crooks will ever give up their mafia, kleptocratic state they have so meticulously set up.

    And the reason for this depressing state of affairs is obvious:

    In CIVILIZED countries, and this place could not be further in this spectrum, the executive, legislature, the judiciary and administration (especially the law enforcement) are strictly separated and independent of each other, As is the so called ”fourth estate”, the press and journalists. Which creates the checks and balances necessary to run effective and clean government. And to efficiently and effectively seek out the deviants from these principles and punish them appropriately.

    In this wholly dysfunctional, immature place, and here I deliberately have not used the words ”state” or ”country” since we are neither, the OPPOSITE applies. The ”politicians”, ”ruling elite”, the ”lawmakers”, the ”bureaucrats”, the ”well known names” and the ”mass media” are all inextricably interwoven with each other since they have a common objective: to plunder state resources and taxpayers on a massive scale, as they have done with impunity since our day of ”independence” (and this another depressing stain on the tragic history of this place). Without the risk of ever being caught, brought to account and punished.

    The end result: ineffective laws passed PURPOSELY by the corrupt ”lawmakers” which allow for loopholes as large as the Grand Canyon, militant trade unions who will protect their ”members” no matter what criminal acts they commit, an ”executive” which is as corrupt, if not more than the ”lawmakers”, and freely participate in this grand plunder through ”family”, ”friends” and ”associates”, a ”judiciary” which is totally beholden to the public parasites trade union PASYDI and whose ”judges” are mere civil servants and certainly NOT prominent and independent legal minds. And who interpret the ”law” on technicalities created by the loopholes mentioned above and not on substance, thus letting these thieves walk free, and of course the best ”police force” money can buy.

    And as the sensible among us know, once this toxic combination works in cahoots with each other, as happens here, we have what we see daily: anarchy, criminality, thieving, scandals and corruption on a massive scale. Without fear or risk on their part since they are all PROTECTED.

    Add the propensity of most Cypriots to laud these thieves for being ”successful” and their general laissez faire attitude towards dishonesty and thieving (must be in their DNA) and we have the perfect mafia ”state”. Actually a hotch potch of tribes and gangs all competing for their share of this state plunder.

    IF, and it is a big if, these criminal imbeciles wanted to combat this epidemic of lawlessness, all they have to do is to replicate effective laws found in the UK, the US and in other serious countries; set up EFFECTIVE courts, even if they need to be staffed by foreign judges, which dispense speedy and HARSH justice (minimum of ten years prison even for the smallest misdemeanor involving theft of taxpayer funds), no transfers to clinics for these crooks after they are jailed and most important of all: CONFISCATION of ALL of their and family assets on the (correct of course) assumption that they have been obtained from their criminal activities, followed by a thorough investigation by the tax authorities for obvious tax evasion and fraud. All of this to be done transparently and with full publication of their and associates names.

    We can only dream. That the local sheep will actually wake up from their decades long lethargy and pour into the streets, as the Romanians have done, to protest strongly against this corruption. And then proceed to kick out these thieves from their privileged, corrupt positions by voting for change.

    No chance of this of course, this is a mere dream. The cancer that is the ”system” is so deeply entrenched in the psyche of the immature and dare we say, stupid ”electorate”, so as to make it indestructible. Given the caliber and reputation of the current presidential candidates, the ”system” is in safe hands for at least another five years.

    To draw from a well known movie title, this is not a country for civilized, sensible and honest people.It is a paradise for gangsters and thieves, who have entrenched themselves in positions from where they can continue with their looting. FOREVER.

    All we can state with certainty is that we are not a ”country” nor a ”state” that can take its position among the civilized nations; we are a feudal, corrupt little tribe made up of thieves and criminals whose criminality is well supported by the absolute fools that are the taxpayers. An absolutely rotten and sick state of affairs – without any prospects or future for the honest and sensible among us

  • Evergreen

    Unfortunately, good words can not change the ugly realities.

  • Mist

    Nothing will change here because there is no will to change. People complain about corruption if it touches their lives negatively, but happy to accept it if they get the result they want.

    • Evergreen

      If persons were not the strongest share holders in institutionalized corruption here, there was a possibility of some evolution and revolution.

  • Pullaard

    Put Christofias in prison for corruption, fraud, causing almost single-handedly the country’s financial downfall and the manslaughter of 13 people. Then we might begin to believe things are getting better.

    • westspoon

      Yes this is the biggest travesty in Cyprus recent history – that he is still free, and especially with umpteen bodyguards, drivers etc., who are costing the taxpayer a fortune!

    • almostbroke

      And don’t forget ‘Treason ‘

  • Gui Jun An

    International Anti-corruption Day yesterday. What a joke! Money makes the world go round as the rich get richer and the poor starve. Has it ever been otherwise?

