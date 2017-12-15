Erotokritou, Neocleous appeals rejected by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected appeals by disgraced former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou and two other lawyers who had been convicted for corruption in relation with a Russian trust fund worth hundreds of millions.

The court rejected the appeals filed by Erotokritou, and lawyers Andreas Kyprizoglou and Panayiotis Neocleous, who were found guilty early this year on charges of bribery, conspiracy to defraud, and conspiracy to subvert the course of justice.

The court handed Erotokritou a 3.5-year jail term for taking bribes and 1.5 years for abuse of power, the two sentences run concurrently.

Neocleous was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for bribing a public official, and Kyrpizoglou was handed a suspended sentence of 1.5 years in prison for conspiracy to defraud.

The Andreas Neocleous law firm was also found guilty and fined €70,000. It has since changed its name to Elias Neocleous. Its appeal was also rejected.

The four were said to have colluded to arrange for Erotokritou to launch the criminal prosecution of five Russian individuals and one company, at the behest and to the benefit of the Neocleous law firm, which had long been battling them in Cypriot and Russian courts over ownership and control of Providencia, a trust-fund worth hundreds of millions.

In exchange, the prosecution said, Erotokritou was rewarded for his troubles with the Neocleous law firm failing to appear in court on the day a lawsuit the former AG filed against legacy Laiki bank – then represented by the Neocleous law firm – demanding that over €500,000 of his loans are offset against his ‘haircut’ deposits.