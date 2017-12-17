‘Whenever we were united we succeeded’

December 17th, 2017 Cyprus, Divided Island, featured 34 comments

‘Whenever we were united we succeeded’

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday that only after all sides realise that a settlement of the Cyprus problem would benefit everyone, there could be prospects for a viable solution.

Speaking at a memorial service in Polemidia, in Limassol, Anastasiades called for unity and collective action toward achieving a settlement.

He said that contrary to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinici’s belief that Greek Cypriots needed to change their mindset for there to be a settlement, the key was in everyone, including Turkey, accepting that a solution would benefit everyone.

Turkey would also benefit from a solution of the Cyprus problem, Anastasiades said, stressing he meant a solution that would respond to everyone’s expectations, based on UN and EU principles.

“Otherwise, there will be no peace, there will be no prospects. We will not accept a solution that will collapse a day after the agreement,” Anastasiades said.

He said that the government insisted on dialogue and would continue its “multi-level and multi-dimensional policy to build true alliances with friendly countries and hinder Turkey from achieving any plan B or any other plan she has in mind”.

Anastasiades also stressed the importance of unity of the political powers.

“Whenever we were united we succeeded, whenever we were divided, all we managed to do is bring destruction,” Anastasiades said.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias said in an interview published on Sunday by the Greek newspaper Real News, that settlement negotiations on the Cyprus problem would resume only if the conditions set by the Greek and Greek Cypriot side in November 2016 were met.

Kotzias was referring to the two rounds of talks Anastasiades and Akinci had in November 2016 at the Swiss resort Mont Pelerin to discuss criteria on territorial adjustments.

Kotzias said that Greece and Turkey agreed that it is necessary to hold talks between them before the next Conference on Cyprus is convened.

Anastasiades was briefed at a meeting last week by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the outcome of the latter’s talks in Athens with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Following the meeting, the government announced that Nicosia and Athens were in full agreement that before any new conference on Cyprus there should be thorough preparation.

Print Friendly
  • Bob

    Mr Anastasiadis please share the Turkish properties in south left after 74 to the legal property owners that being prior to 74 documented and you can unite with whom you wish. This will be the only sain and successful outcome. The rest is a dream. We waited almost one thousand years to be liberated from the Turks once before. Time to move on.

  • ROC..

    The cancer of the Cyprus problem lays with common denominator and that is Turkey, if Turkey does not agree with something nothing moves, End of.

  • Oh Come ON!

    …shouldn’t have sabotaged the peace talks, then!

  • HighTide

    “Whenever we were united we succeeded…” When was that?

  • F. Riemann

    Damn. Anas has ugly teeth. Imagine the stench coming out of his presidential mouth. I hope Akinici’s teeth are not as rotten as Anas’es.

    • HighTide

      Crooked like everything else.

  • antonis/ac

    “Turkey constantly talks about give and take, but she constantly wants to take without giving. She will give a small piece of the conquered territories and will take the State. And she considers this a great concession. She will never forgo the guarantees. . . . It is not Greece which sabotages the negotiations, it is Turkey. All those who with regard to this issue, put Greece and Turkey in the same basket are wrong. Turkey and not Greece is the occupying power in Cyprus and has been for forty two years.”(Sener Levent, “The Solution is the Republic of Cyprus.”)

    An accurate observation by Sener Levent, the chief editor of Afrika, which points to the real culprit and aggressor in Cyprus, namely Turkey.

    • cyprus observer

      And the relevance to your post and the article above is?

      • antonis/ac

        Very relevant, but you don’t want to see it. It is not in line with your anti-Greek images and perceptions.

  • Guest

    I don’t think that Anastasiades himself believes what he is saying. It is the same routine speech that reflects a dogmatic position.

  • turkishcypriot

    New Greek Cypriot agenda. Once they came to terms with, that the partition is irreversible, this is what they have chosen to pursue. We love Turkish Cypriots. They are our compatriots. All the problems in Cyprus are caused by Turkey. Trying very blatantly to turn TCs against the motherland Turkey. What a dream politics. And everybody on this forum who has a different point of view than theirs is either from Turkey or other national. They can not accept the TC point of view. The statements which are coming out from Anas leads us to believe that his by date has come. What times is he referring. GCs and TCs united. What a lot of nonsense. How long did ROC functioned on the basis of the 1960 constitution?

  • Veritas

    “whenever we were divided, all we managed to do is bring destruction,” Anastasiades said.
    That’s very obvious to everyone, looking at the political developments since 1960.
    It would be interesting to know what the President is referring to when he states that “whenever we were united we succeeded”?

  • Philippos

    Well you are totally wrong about not having to change our mindset, Nik my boy and that doesn’t just apply to the “Cyprus Problem”. As for unity, to be honest, I cannot remember when we were every “united”, nor can I imagine it ever happening because we are so disrespectful of anybody else’s ideas, behavior or opinion, at least if it does not conform to our own. So no solution in sight then, just pre election puff for digestion by the great unwashed and not so great in brainpower.

  • Evergreen

    With this present complete absence of trust between both communities? It is nothing but just a game by “some” opportunist .

  • alexander reutersward

    I think everyone understand that it would be beneficial, after all there has been negotiations for a number of years.

    however, there seems to be a lack of trust on both sides and that and only that will solve anything if there ever is negotiations on the table again.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    Usual rubbish. Greek FM saying that negotiations can only resume if Greek and Greek Cypriot conditions are met. I will phone my buddy Erdogan and urge him to accept these conditions as a Christmas present so we can have a solution by the end of the year.

    • ROC

      Do you honestly think as the invaders we will appease your unacceptable demands?
      I can only describe your comments coming as a mainland Turk or a Anatolian, those are the only two that would not give a xxxx for a solution, The indigenous Tcs are the ones that have most to lose from not having a solution, Like the white American that wiped the Indigenous native Indian, thats is exactly what is happening to the True TCs.

      • Vladimir

        As if you, slave of Russian money, have any choice… LOL))
        I’m your boss and you will do what I tell you to do.

        • ROC

          An Idiotic reply as per usual , try answering to what I wrote,truth hurts Vlad does it?

          • Vladimir

            You’re so desperate that your fake police blocks tourists from going to Turkish Cyprus for sight seeing. C’mon! You’re afraid to block us, Russians, from going to the North, which demonstrates how much you depend on us.
            If Turks open all sights and hotels in the North, you will forget about growing number of tourists coming to the South, and instead you will start reporting declining number of tourists. Think twice! Arrogance is very expensive and not every nation can afford it!

            • ROC

              You do not even live in Cyprus ,you have no idea and this notion that we have a dependency on what the North? that is so laughable I never heard so much BS.

              When I see statements like this “I’m your boss and you will do what I tell you to do.”

              This tells me your probably under 20, live at home with parents and have no idea about Cyprus, your only here to troll.
              You could not even reply to what I wrote when I asked you 2nd time,you went off on a tangent and wrote your own things, yet again a complete waste of time.

              • Sam

                Does Vladmir need to live in cyprus to have acknowledgement of cyprus issues?

                Why is it you always seem to accuse people of being Anatolian or an outsider when you dont like what you here?

                If anyone is chatting BS look in the mirror as your arrogance discribes your personality.

                • ROC..

                  yours and his views are more than welcomed and are also opened to be shot down when its BS, 99.9% anatolians would not be in thier best interest to have a solution bit like you, and Vlad need to sweep own crap up first before trying to tell others how to do thiers.

              • gentlegiant161

                But your not in Cyprus either?
                Sunday’s fish and chip shops don’t open in UK hence your on here.

          • Philippos

            Maybe he is more right than you dare to think ROC. I think that you should mull this one over before shooting from the hip. You might end up shooting yourself in the wrong foot!

            • ROC..

              Cyprus relies on foreighn investment and if the russians want to invest in Cyprus so what? what do you think the Brits do or the Yanks, or even Turkey?

              • Philippos

                I was not writing about “Investment”. If Putin cannot get Syria into a condition to properly keep his bases, where will he look next? We are being positioned for dependence and control so this can happen easily.

      • The True Cypriot

        You do not speak for us you arrogant fool.

        • Sam

          Shut up
          Fool is when you look in the mirror you bubble

      • Sam

        There is no invaders…
        You talk like as if there has been a Alien invasion.

        TC has everything to gain and trust it will happen in your life time

        • ROC..

          Everybody from the EU to the UN using the terminolgy as
          “353
          20 July 1974 Timeline of the 1974 Invasion of Cyprus
          So read up first sam.

      • Kibristan

        interesting…Fevzi gets 7 up-Votes and your comment gets 1. A very telling picture 😎

  • JS Gost

    We can’t even get two Cypriots to work together if their isn’t profit in it.

    • Vladimir

      True. That’s why when Anus speaks about benefit he implies first of all the benefit for GCs and on residual basis for TCs, if any is left…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close