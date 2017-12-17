President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday that only after all sides realise that a settlement of the Cyprus problem would benefit everyone, there could be prospects for a viable solution.

Speaking at a memorial service in Polemidia, in Limassol, Anastasiades called for unity and collective action toward achieving a settlement.

He said that contrary to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinici’s belief that Greek Cypriots needed to change their mindset for there to be a settlement, the key was in everyone, including Turkey, accepting that a solution would benefit everyone.

Turkey would also benefit from a solution of the Cyprus problem, Anastasiades said, stressing he meant a solution that would respond to everyone’s expectations, based on UN and EU principles.

“Otherwise, there will be no peace, there will be no prospects. We will not accept a solution that will collapse a day after the agreement,” Anastasiades said.

He said that the government insisted on dialogue and would continue its “multi-level and multi-dimensional policy to build true alliances with friendly countries and hinder Turkey from achieving any plan B or any other plan she has in mind”.

Anastasiades also stressed the importance of unity of the political powers.

“Whenever we were united we succeeded, whenever we were divided, all we managed to do is bring destruction,” Anastasiades said.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias said in an interview published on Sunday by the Greek newspaper Real News, that settlement negotiations on the Cyprus problem would resume only if the conditions set by the Greek and Greek Cypriot side in November 2016 were met.

Kotzias was referring to the two rounds of talks Anastasiades and Akinci had in November 2016 at the Swiss resort Mont Pelerin to discuss criteria on territorial adjustments.

Kotzias said that Greece and Turkey agreed that it is necessary to hold talks between them before the next Conference on Cyprus is convened.

Anastasiades was briefed at a meeting last week by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the outcome of the latter’s talks in Athens with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Following the meeting, the government announced that Nicosia and Athens were in full agreement that before any new conference on Cyprus there should be thorough preparation.