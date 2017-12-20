Suspicious death in nursing home (Updated)

The death of a 70-year-old man in a private Limassol nursing home is now being treated as a murder investigation police said on Wednesday, a day after he was found dead in his bed.

The elderly man, who had been in the nursing home for the past four months, died on Tuesday.

According to the care home at 5:30am on Tuesday he said he had not been feeling well and was taken back to his bed as he had mobility issues.

A short while later he was found dead.

According to Cybc, a private doctor cooperating with the home confirmed his death. Deputy police spokesman Stelios Stylianou said police had gone to the scene as is standard procedure but did not suspect any foul play as there were no signs of obvious injury.

During the autopsy, however, state pathologist Nicolas Charalambous said during the external inspection there were some minor marks to the neck that could have been missed because the victim had a long beard but there were internal injuries in the neck and blood vessels that had burst.

A more thorough search found bruises to the side of the man’s neck.

The man was strangled most likely in headlock, Charalambous said.

Following the findings, police on Wednesday returned to the nursing home, located in Limassol’s town centre and are now questioning the validity of the home’s initial version of events.

The 70-year-old stayed in a room with another two people and according to Cybc, prior to his admission in the care home four months ago, had been at Athalassa psychiatric facility..

“Following the developments after the autopsy this is now a case of a murder investigation,” Stylianou said.

There are no immediate suspects however this is early stages and police will begin taking statements.