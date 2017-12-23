Israel arrests three Turks in Jerusalem amid unrest

December 23rd, 2017 Middle East, World 9 comments

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear-gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli authorities have arrested three Turkish tourists in Jerusalem over an incident that followed Muslim prayers at a flashpoint holy site, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokesman did not elaborate on the circumstances of Friday’s arrests, which came as Israel confronted Palestinian protests against US President Donald Trump’s Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as its capital.

The Turkish consulate in Jerusalem had no immediate comment.

Unverified bystander video appeared to show Israeli police detaining several fez-wearing men and boys in the walled Old City of East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and which Palestinians want as capital of their own future state.

Although Trump left open the possibility of Israelis and Palestinians drawing up Jerusalem borders under a future peace deal, his announcement reversed decades of US reticence over the city’s status. Turkey has been a vocal opponent of his move.

  • Anansi Tori

    Turkey & the ziofascist “country” are on a collision course so more trouble between the 2 is bound to materialise.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Putting the bubbly on ice, are we? And I have news for you: you cannot create your alternate reality where Israel is a pretend “country” rather than a real country no matter how many times you repeat this inanity in this forum — although you are constitutionally free to live in any fantasy world of your choice. 161 countries out of 192 have recognized it, including your last hope for trouble, Turkey.

    • Magister Judah Pepewitz

      Go back to fking camels, you islamofascist lover

      • Plasma Dawn

        Although his disappearance would not be missed by too many, this is not the kind of language appropriate for this forum.

  • NadavKatz

    An eye witness noted that the three physically attacked police officers who demanded of the three to remove a garment that cover their body. The source indicates and emphasizes: the three attacked the police officers instead of complying with their polite demand.

    It appears, and this is strictly my interpretation, that the three were there to instigate an unrest, acting on behalf of the Turkish government or more precisely, at Sultan Erdogan’s orders.

    It is sad that too many around the world seek to stir up matters in Jerusalem in advancing their political positons elsewhere.

    • elbmw

      It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if that was the case. As for the “Agent Provocateurs” there would be no shortage of Grey Wolves to send to Israel so brace yourselves for more of the same.

      It would seem to me that Turkey has finally taken it’s mask off and everyone can now see the real Turkey.

      • NadavKatz

        And just imagine what Turkey would do to Europe if it were accepted into the EU. For the EU as a whole and each of its member states, humanity should be pleased with the fact that Turkey is not and will not be part of the EU.

        • elbmw

          The idea of making them part of the EU is to have them adhere to human rights and the EU acquis which would have steered them in a a different direction but they would not accept that and so can’t join. For Turkey it was more like the EU would have to join Turkey rather than the other way around. Of course, this means that they are now free to engage their jingoistic nature.

  • elbmw

    Fez wearing Agent provocateurs? Perhaps.

    Now I suppose there will be some more tit-for-tat whereby Israeli tourists are arrested?

