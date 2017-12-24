Russian FM favors participation of SC permanent members at an international Conference on Cyprus

December 24th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 23 comments

Russian FM favors participation of SC permanent members at an international Conference on Cyprus

President Anastasiades meeting Sergei Lavrov at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia earlier this year (CNA)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says it is necessary to continue with the dialogue, in order to reach a settlement in Cyprus, adding that there is no alternative option. At the same time, he says that Moscow has put forward a “logical” proposal over the participation of the permanent members of the UN Security Council at an international Conference on Cyprus, where the external aspects of a Cyprus settlement will be discussed.

In an interview with “Simerini” weekly, published today, Russia’s top diplomat says President Anastasiades’ support towards this idea (of permanent members participating at an international Conference on Cyprus) – which was expressed both in front of the General Assembly and during his recent visit to Moscow – will contribute in the formation of a new system of security and guarantees, that will meet “modern realities and the interests of Cyprus”.

He adds that Moscow’s position remains unchanged, in support of restoring Cyprus’ independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity, in a way that reflects the interest of Cypriots themselves, as well as the aim of preserving peace in the Eastern Mediterranean. The path towards this goal passes through a comprehensive, permanent and viable Cyprus solution, Lavrov underlines.

Speaking about the internal aspects of a Cyprus solution, the Russian Foreign Minister says their settlement is the prerogative of the two sides. He adds that Russia will support any decisions taken by Cypriots, keeping in mind the legal rights of the two Cypriot communities.

He notes moreover that any efforts to impose ready solutions from outside are unacceptable and refers to Moscow’s proposal for the participation of all Security Council permanent members, including Russia, in the discussion for the external aspects of the settlement and the international Conference on Cyprus.

Asked about bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister of the Russia Federation says there are good prospects, noting in particular the rise in trading and cooperation prospects in the field of energy and “green” technologies.

CNA

Print Friendly
  • antonis/ac

    Exactly; the UN should be the guarantor and UN forces should be stationed on the island, not the Turkish invaders, occupiers and colonizers of northern Cyprus. The Turks were guarantors and the whole world witnessed what they did in Cyprus in the summer of 1974. Instead of restoring the constitutional order as the were obligated by their guarantor status, they invaded, murdered, raped, tortured, looted, ethnic cleansed the Greek Cypriots from the north and gave their homes and properties to settlers from mainland Turkey.

    • HighTide

      A nice Christmas wish that Santa will not fulfill.

    • Sonar

      The operative words ”Russia will support the wishes of the Cypriot people ” not just the Greek speaking nor the Turkish speaking part, but every Cypriot . Its time to give the people a say

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    There will be no international conference on Cyprus. The internal aspects cannot be agreed by the two communities, it’s all over. Time to discuss partition.

  • Caulkhead

    He would wouldn’t he? Nemo judex in causa sua!

  • Fred Yusuf

    All the cards are n the table. There is no way a solution can be reached. Even if it was the Greek Cypriot population will not vote for it. Turkish Cypriots will not accept no guarantees by Turkey and Greek Cypriots will not accept guarantee from Turkey. What is there else is there to talk about. The talks are over.

  • HighTide

    This sure is a Christmas wish of Lavrov that Santa will never bring. There is nothing China, Russia, US, France and the UK can contribute that the two co-owners of the island have not discussed before. What ‘external’ aspects does the minister want to negotiate? To keep NATO out of Cyprus in case of an unlikely settlement?

  • Cyprus

    I think it would be the best chance of a solution for Cyprus because Turkey and Greece just want what is best for themselves in a solution on Cyprus

    • HighTide

      What do you think Russia wants?

      • Cyprus

        From tiny little Cyprus nothing , but to help be responsible for solving the Cyprus problem can only serve Russia well on prestige on the world stage since NATO does every thing it can in the propaganda war to blacken Russia’s name all it can .

        • HighTide

          That’s a rather optimistic if not naive view. Russia, like all states, has only its own national interests in mind, helping is not part of it. Russia does enough herself to ‘blacken her name’, not that the US are doing much better.

          • Cyprus

            Thats super powers for ya

        • gentlegiant161

          Your naivety is touching
          But the rug is slowly moving already under your feet.
          Cyprus has opened the door and the foot is stuck firmly in it and it cannot be closed.
          This horse isn’t Trojan.

          • Cyprus

            Not naive enough not to know that Cyprus has no real friends in nato . Nato has done nothing but pull Cyprus apart by backing far right groups like eoka b and tmt in the hatred racist violence in the
            60s and70s and encourage occupation , its 2017 coming to a end and Cyprus is still suffering the consequences its time another road is taken by its islanders to live as one . Russia is not suggesting trying to solve the Cyprus problem alone its suggesting the five permanent members of the UN SC sit in as well as the three nato members that has got us further apart than before they sat in on the talks .

            • HighTide

              You are mistaken. NATO has nothing to do with Cyprus, not then and not now. Turkey’s actions on the island were carried out by national forces without NATO backing. The guarantor roles of Greece and the UK have no connection to NATO either. For NATO to become active, it requires a resolution of its members, there are 28 of them.

  • Evergreen

    Sad to see that false ego has no limits.

    What could have been achieved in last negotiations will always be dream now as pushing never resolves conflicts permanantly.

    Very recently the election results of Catalonian community should be the lesson for all egocentric people/communities/clique of Cyprus South.

    If TCs as one community do not wish to live under GC regime and Cyprus through Powerful countries will try to convince Turkey to strain TCs for it-neither Turkey will agree to it nor TCs will approve it in referendum . That will be the end of story.

    • Cyprus

      Most Tcs want to live as one Cyprus and not under any ones regime but as equal partners .

      • Evergreen

        This is what should happen.It s sad it looks improbable now.

  • turkishcypriot

    An international conference on Cyprus is not going solve the Cyprus Problem as Anas wishes. A conference with key players didn’t bring an outcome. A two state solution is the answer. Any other solution is not possible and the past has proved that. Move on Anas. Just get on with your elections.

  • Cydee

    It’s a good idea but it will be the last chance.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    ………………..’an international Conference on Cyprus.’
    That will be a good idea.Unfortunately though the whole world does not revolve around Cyprus.
    It is well documented that some politicians couldn’t place our island on the map when asked.

    • PPetrovicho

      Seems easy enough to me, just look for the centre and stick the pin in. That’s Cyprus.

    • Terryw45

      I am convinced that Cyprus is right at the top of the russian agenda, Santa is coming tonight! Happy Xmas to everyone.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close