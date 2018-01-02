Police investigating shots fired that almost hit a woman

Police are investigating the firing of shots on New Year’s Eve in Kato Polemidia in Limassol that almost hit a woman and damaged two cars.

A 21-year-old woman reported that her mobile phone, which she was holding, was destroyed after it was hit by a shot fired in the air at around 15 minutes past midnight on New Year’s Eve. The woman was standing on the veranda of her relatives’ house in Kato Polemidia.

Two men reported that their cars were also damaged by shots in the same area.

A 36-year-old man told police that some 30 minutes after midnight his car’s back windshield was hit, while some 10 minutes later, a 32-year-old man too realised that the front windshield of the car was damaged from shots. Both cars were parked outside houses in Kato Polemidia.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Limassol CID are investigating offences concerning firing shots in residential areas and damaging property.