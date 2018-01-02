Police investigating shots fired that almost hit a woman

January 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Police investigating shots fired that almost hit a woman

Police are investigating the firing of shots on New Year’s Eve in Kato Polemidia in Limassol that almost hit a woman and damaged two cars.

A 21-year-old woman reported that her mobile phone, which she was holding, was destroyed after it was hit by a shot fired in the air at around 15 minutes past midnight on New Year’s Eve. The woman was standing on the veranda of her relatives’ house in Kato Polemidia.

Two men reported that their cars were also damaged by shots in the same area.

A 36-year-old man told police that some 30 minutes after midnight his car’s back windshield was hit, while some 10 minutes later, a 32-year-old man too realised that the front windshield of the car was damaged from shots. Both cars were parked outside houses in Kato Polemidia.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Limassol CID are investigating offences concerning firing shots in residential areas and damaging property.

Print Friendly
  • Garry Smith

    these may well have been fired from my village. Someone close by emptied a magazine about that time.

  • almostbroke

    ‘Business men ‘ having fun ‘celebrating the New Year ?

  • Paralimni

    This is the last you will see of this story

  • JS Gost

    Did the police work over Christmas and New Year? any of the 4,500 of them ?

    • Adele is back x

      I haven’t seen one.

    • Barry White

      Many were on overtime, working is anyone’s guess.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close