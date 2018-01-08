BoC to appeal €120,000 fine imposed by the court last week

January 8th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

BoC to appeal €120,000 fine imposed by the court last week

Bank of Cyprus (BoC) said on Monday it would file an appeal against the €120,000 fine imposed by the Nicosia criminal court last week after the bank was found guilty of market manipulation through misleading statements to investors about the bank’s capital shortfall in June 2012.

In a brief announcement, the bank said it was convicted and sentenced on account of misleading statements as to its capital position made on 19 June 2012 at the Bank’s Annual General Meeting by its then Chief Executive Officer, “namely its liability is by attribution and identification”.

“The Bank will file an appeal against both conviction and sentence,” it added.

Former BoC CEO Andreas Eliades was sentenced the same day to 2.5 years in prison.

Eliades and the bank as a legal entity were found guilty of providing misleading information to investors during the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders. The misleading statements related to the bank’s capital shortfall at the time.

At the AGM in question, it was claimed the bank was close to full recapitalisation and that the capital shortfall was at €200 million.

But in a letter to then central bank chief Panicos Demetriades, dated June 20, 2012 – one day after its AGM – the bank raised its capital needs to approximately €400m.

In its 250-page verdict, the court said in December that Eliades knowingly misled the bank’s shareholders at the AGM.

The criminal court president, Lena Demetriadou, said on Friday that if Eliades had wanted to inform the bank’s shareholders and investors he could simply have explained the real situation and unknown factors, just as he did the next day in his letter to the then central bank chief.

Print Friendly
  • Adele is back x

    Delaying tactics .

  • Kevin Ingham

    The fine is laughably low, but the conviction for market manipulation leaves the bank open to all sorts of litigation. It therefore has to appeal the ruling or leave itself open to compensation claims ?

    • Copernicus

      Indeed there could be many more claims as this is not the only action of the bank that opens it to action; the non disclosure of the purchase of the Greek bonds in 210 when they announced in November they had sold, the mis selling of swiss franc loans and coco bonds. The court in Cyprus have found for the banks in most cases because there are no expert witnesses to explain to the judges. The question is what did the auditors say as they had a conflict of interest as BoC was their largest client!

  • Pete

    Of course they’ll appeal – it’s more money for the lawyers !!!

  • Colin Evans

    Is it too much to expect the CM to get the heading correct?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close