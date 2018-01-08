First ratings test for the Cypriot economy on February 2

January 8th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

First ratings test for the Cypriot economy on February 2

In early February Moody’s agency will issue its first rating for the Cypriot economy, opening the way for a round of rating actions, estimated to mark the return of Cypriot junk-rated bonds back to investment-grade.

Burdened by an ailing oversized banking sector and an economic recession, Cyprus saw its ratings decline to junk in 2012, losing access to financial markets, that forced the government to apply to the EU and the IMF for financial assistance in 2012. The government completed its €10 bailout programme in March 2016 and believes that 2018 will see its ratings return to investment-grade level.

A return to the investment-grade category would compress Cyprus’ bonds yields further down, leading debt servicing costs further lower from the historic low levels in 2017, while it will enable the inclusion of Cypriot bonds to the ECB bond-purchasing programme.

Moody’s will be the first agency to issue a rating action for Cyprus on February 2, followed by S&P on March 16, and Fitch on April 20. DBRS will concluded the first round of rating actions on May 25.

The second round of rating actions is expected to take place on July 27 by Moody’s, September 14 by S&P, October 19 by Fitch and on 23 November by DBRS.

Print Friendly
  • Cydee

    Quote ‘The government completed its €10 bailout programme in March 2016’…..
    – and all this time the little devils were telling us it cost €billions…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close