Foreign ministry monitoring situation after Honduras quake

The foreign ministry said it was monitoring the situation, following the strong earthquake north of Honduras and was in contact with the embassy of the Republic in Mexico and other authorities.

A Press and Information Office announcement said, “on the basis of the information so far, dangerous waves (tsunamis) may follow and may affect the shores at a distance of 1,000 kilometres from the epicentre of the earthquake.”

Cypriots, who were in that part of world, were advised to follow instructions of the local authorities and heed warnings about tsunamis or post-earthquake tremors in the region.

In case of emergency and in case of a need for consular assistance, people can contact the emergency line of the Cyprus embassy in Mexico at + 52155 2302 4651, the foreign ministry (outside working hours) at +35799660129 and the department of crisis management of the ministry of foreign affairs +35722801000.

To register for information for Cypriots abroad visit the website www.oikade.gov.cy or email [email protected] and [email protected].