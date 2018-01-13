Good Samaritan finds missing man and refuses reward

A Limassol kiosk owner who recognised a missing man who had recently suffered a stroke and notified his family has refused a cash reward.

Fifty-five-year-old Adamos Sofocleous, who was reported missing from his Limassol home on Wednesday, is back with his family safe and sound, his son said on Saturday.

Sofocleous’ family had reported him as missing to the police, but had also launched a campaign on social media asking users to share his photo and even offered a €500 reward to anyone who could help locate him.

The campaign bore fruit as the owner of a kiosk on Makarios Avenue in Ypsonas in Limassol on Friday recognised Sofocleous – who according to his son Fotis has recently suffered a stroke and has no sense of orientation – and notified his family.

The kiosk owner – Georgios Neofytou – refused to take the money, the family said. They have asked people to show their appreciation to the man by visiting his shop.

Fotis, thanked through his Facebook profile everyone who helped to find his father – the police, civil defence, the media and volunteers, many of whom, he said, drove to Limassol from other districts to help in the search. He also thanked the thousands of people who shared his post on Facebook.

“With the help of God and our fellowmen, we can achieve many things that seem impossible. Thank you for the faith you showed,” he said.