Good Samaritan finds missing man and refuses reward

January 13th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Good Samaritan finds missing man and refuses reward

Adamos Sofocleous is safe and well

A Limassol kiosk owner who recognised a missing man who had recently suffered a stroke and notified his family has refused a cash reward.

Fifty-five-year-old Adamos Sofocleous, who was reported missing from his Limassol home on Wednesday, is back with his family safe and sound, his son said on Saturday.

Sofocleous’ family had reported him as missing to the police, but had also launched a campaign on social media asking users to share his photo and even offered a €500 reward to anyone who could help locate him.

The campaign bore fruit as the owner of a kiosk on Makarios Avenue in Ypsonas in Limassol on Friday recognised Sofocleous – who according to his son Fotis has recently suffered a stroke and has no sense of orientation – and notified his family.

The kiosk owner – Georgios Neofytou – refused to take the money, the family said. They have asked people to show their appreciation to the man by visiting his shop.

Fotis, thanked through his Facebook profile everyone who helped to find his father – the police, civil defence, the media and volunteers, many of whom, he said, drove to Limassol from other districts to help in the search. He also thanked the thousands of people who shared his post on Facebook.

“With the help of God and our fellowmen, we can achieve many things that seem impossible. Thank you for the faith you showed,” he said.

Print Friendly
  • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

    So glad he has been found.I would never accept a reward for helping to find another families loved one as I believe would most decent people. Stolen goods, etc yes but no a missing person.

  • CM reader

    ……….it ” bore fruit”

  • SuzieQ

    Some very good news—for a change.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close