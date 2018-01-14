Rejecting political equality means permanent deadlock

January 14th, 2018 CM Regular Columnist, Opinion 23 comments

Rejecting political equality means permanent deadlock

Turkish President Erdogan said the Greek Cypriots insist that Cyprus is a Greek island

By George Koumoullis

 

THE view of the blusterous President Erdogan that a significant obstacle to a Cyprus settlement was the Greek Cypriots’ insistence that Cyprus was a Greek island triggered the curiosity of a Turkish Cypriot, Ahmed, who decided to make his maiden visit to ‘South Cyprus’, and find out for himself whether the Turkish president’s claim was correct.

One morning Ahmed enters the free areas in his car through the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint. His plan is to go for a drive in his car as a prelude to his fact-finding mission. After a couple of minutes, he arrives at the Nicosia airport roundabout where there is a National Guard guardpost. There, he is stunned by what he sees. On the soldiers’ uniforms he sees the national emblem of Greece and not that of the Cyprus Republic, featuring a dove with an olive branch in in its mouth.

What surprises him even more is the banner next to the guardpost that says “Our borders are at Kyrenia.” His interpretation of the slogan is that the word ‘our’ indicates that the Greek Cypriots are dreaming of a unitary Greek Cypriot state even though they claim that the solution they seek is a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation (BBF). After all, if there is finally a settlement, the borders of the Greek Cypriot state would be marginally further north than the existing dividing line. This leads Ahmed to think that for Greek Cypriots to say that their borders are in Kyrenia is a blatant contradiction which, given that it is never disputed, consolidates Turkish Cypriot distrust regarding the reunification of the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

Soon Ahmed arrives at the Kykkos monastery in Nicosia where he sees the two flags – of Cyprus and of Greece – flying side by side. This does not surprise him because he already knows that Greek Cypriot political correctness dictates that the Cyprus flag is always next to the Greek flag. What shocks him is that the Cypriot flag flies by the church, which clearly violates the constitution of the Cyprus Republic that supposedly safeguards religious tolerance. The really big shock is the mast of the Cyprus flag, which at its top has the Christian cross.

The message is very clear: Greek Orthodoxy is integrally bound with the Cyprus Republic and those of different religion, faith and ethnic origin have no place in it. A deeply disappointed Ahmed immediately returns to the occupied area. His fact-finding mission lasted just 14 minutes. Despite the brevity of his visit to the free areas, he gathered a wealth of information. Enough at least to tell his circle that “if Erdogan has said one truth in his life, it must be his statement about the Greek Cypriots considering Cyprus exclusively theirs.”

Let us now look at Ahmed’s experiences in relation to the thorny issue of political equality.  There is a strong suspicion that many – if not most – Cypriots do not know exactly what it is. I will try to simplify its definition. The quintessence of political equality – in the case of implementing a BBF – is that neither of the two constituent states would be able to unilaterally change the constitution or make agreements with other states.

Rejectionists refuse to accept political equality because they maintain the Turkish Cypriot constituent state will do exactly what Turkey commands which, admittedly, is a possibility. They argue that this is why political equality cannot be implemented in Cyprus. It is an argument that is rejected by all democrats, as well as the UN on which we depend to find a settlement.

How, then, do we tackle this situation? Rejecting political equality would mean permanent deadlock and the consolidation of de facto – and possibly de jure – partition. Therefore our only course is to approach the Turkish Cypriots, who are already a species under threat of extinction, with the aim of pulling them away, as a first stage, from the clutches of Turkey before the latter gobbles them up and, as a second stage, treat them like brothers as we are sharing a common country.

Do we have the will, bearing in mind that this requires a long and arduous effort? Do we have the desire to pursue the ‘Cyprification’ of our country, that is, turn it from a Greek Cypriot Republic to a Cypriot Republic? Will we have our own national (state) anthem? Would the Cyprus flag fly without the Greek flag by its side and without a cross at the top of the flag mast? Would religious tolerance be put into practice and not just into words? Would Ahmed visit Nicosia and feel he is in Cyprus?

In the economic field, does the desire exist to help raise the living standard of Turkish Cypriots by selling them for example electricity and water at a lower price than Turkey or by employing Turkish Cypriots in our businesses? In short would we be willing to help Turkish Cypriots reach our level of prosperity?

If the answers to these are affirmative, then Turkish Cypriots will cease being subjugated by Turkey. Only then would chauvinism decrease on both sides. Only then would the petrified zealots of partition flee. And most importantly, only then would favourable conditions for a settlement be created.

 

George Koumoullis is an economist and social scientist

Print Friendly
  • Evergreen

    A beautiful article with a very realistic winding up paragraph.

  • Sistine301

    A CM contributor I highly appreciate for entertainment value. In this instalment, Alice in Wonderland comes to life, the chess pieces tell you where to go and the white knight is talking backwards.

  • Frustrated

    The reality on the ground is that there ARE two constituent states on the island and there’s absolutely no going back to what it was.

    All this filibustering and wishful thinking as to how it would, should or could be marvellous if the the Greek and Turkish Cypriots could once again be true ‘brothers’ and embark on playing happy families is for the fairies. They always lived in separate areas of towns and villages in an case so all this myth-making as to how they lived cheek by jowl is yet more of the propaganda that just doesn’t wash when scrutinized.

    The bi-zonal, bi-communal model was just about dead on the operating theatre before Crans Montana in July and it expired during the proceedings good and proper with Anastasiades’ “no troops” demand and Turkey’s YOK retort. The north is well and truly Turkified and the south’s Greek flavour cemented as never before with protestations from the political establishment that “Cypriot Hellenism must be protected”.

    More talks? Forget it. The die has most definitely been cast.

    • HighTide

      The crux of the matter is the perception of Turkish Cypriots being a minority in a Greek Cypriot state that still prevails to date. While this
      illusion was nurtured throughout decades, the TRNC is slated to become the majority in the foreseeable future, if no deal is made.
      The suggestion that Turkey is the political godfather of North Cyprus is plain wrong. While she sits on top of security and investment issues, due to the embargo, the political will of Turkish Cypriot citizens is rather independent, as demonstrated once again at the very last elections.
      What is inevitable, however, are ever closer ties with Turkey in the absence of a friendly neighbor to the south.

      • kypselian

        Yes, this is was the main reason why partition is better for Cypriots. In order to avoid for Cypriots to be a minority in their own country. Now no matter how much the TCs grow in population, we always be a majority in Cyprus, as all TCs live in their own state.

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      Hooray!
      I have consistently written about the mythical concept of so called ‘reunification’ which has been garnered and wrongly presented by various so called ‘politicians’.
      As you rightly say the two communities were NEVER at any point in the past ‘equals’ and the RoC Constitution will certainly NOT allow this.You and me have known this all along F haven’t we?
      It is a privilege for me to be joined by such a regular contributor who has come out as it were and looks at the future of the island as TWO separate states .
      Sorry F, the die was cast nearly sixty years ago when the RoC Constitution was written and the island was duly divided between Christian GCs and Muslim TCs.

    • Evergreen

      A sad reality.

  • SOKRATIS

    If the Anglophile George Koumoulis and anyone else in the future wants genuinely to deal with the “problem”, they should start where all negotiations should have had started since 1974. The place is called Ankara, the country is Turkey, the leader now is Erdogan, and what needs to be done is to end, first, the occupation and, second, the anachronism or the absurdity of a non EU country guaranteeing the rule of law and the security of an EU member state.
    Otherwise, we will continue living with in our minds the fallacies of what has been named a “problem”, masking the crucial fact that Turkey is the invader and small Cyprus the victim.The solution of the Cyprus “problem” is totally dependent on the end of the occupation, which does not depend on the Turkish Cypriots!
    It depends on the Turkish government and particularly, at this moment, Islamofascist Erdogan. This is food for thought.

    • HighTide

      With the premises you are making, the door is closed as it was in Crans Montana. To believe Turkey will give up guarantor status and military presence without an acceptable settlement is very naive.

  • kypselian

    Christos, a “Cypriot” from Cyprus decides to visit the north to see if what the TCs and Erdogan claim that the north is a secular state and that they really want unification. He does not need his car, so he decided to walk into ledra street crossing. Once he crosses the gate, he sees two big flags, one for the illegal pseudo state and one for the occupier Turkey. He wasnt shocked because he knew that the TCs are glorifying and welcoming the occupier who displaced 10’s of thousands of Cypriots from their homes. He continues to walk until he reaches the end of Ledra where he said he will visit the Saint Sophia Cathedral. Once he arrives in front of it, he was shocked to hear that the “Azzan” calling for prayers in arabic being shouted with loudspeakers from above the church. He was horrified to see that the once been a cathedral has been converted into a church and this conversion has been maintained by the “secular” religious “tolerant” regime in the north.
    Hi eyes start crying…. he returns back and his visit lasted no more than 12 minutes… to go back to cyprus… he passes by the Omeriye mosque… near his house., in the free areas.. he remembers his great grand father words who was saying that this mosque was a church converted to a mosque. When the “cypriots” gained back control over the free areas, they did not tore it down and kept it as a mosque although it was originally a church which was forcefully converted by the Turks to a mosque in a bid of islamifying Cyprus… he now really knows who REALLY has religious tolerance… he sent a letter to Ahemd (featured in the article) and invited him to come pray in Omirye mosque… maybe Ahmed one day will know who is really religiously tolerant… Cypriots or Turkish Cypriots!

    • Gui Jun An

      An obvious parallel that confirms permanent partition.
      Mr Koumoullis wants the best for Cyprus, but Cyprus no longer exists. There are two independent states, one recognized internationally and the other not. Mr Koumoullis will one day accept ‘BBF Yok!’ And when he does, he might write about how best we can live peaceably alongside each other, rather than dangerously with each other.

      • kypselian

        Yes this is what I wanted to point out, is that Mr Koumoullis is only telling one side of the story and trying to obscure and hide the other side of the story, showing that the TCs are the good and the Cypriots are the bad, while it is obvious that the Cypriot side has more tolerance than the the TC side. I do not agree though with your statement that Cyprus no longer exists, as it is existing and is a fact. Just look at your passport and read what it says: Republic of Cyprus. It is a fact that we cannot deny. The other side is called the TRNC. Regardless if the TCs call the south as south or call the inhbitants as greek cypriots, but the fact that legally, internationally, an on paper the south is called Cyprus, and inhibitants as cypriots. While the fact also states that the north call themselves as Turkish Cypriots and their country as “Turkish” republic of north cyprus… so you can undertand TURKISH REPUBLIC of xxxx xxx

        • HighTide

          No attempt on semantics can change the fact of two existing states on the island. None of them will go away.

          • kypselian

            agreed

            • Iron mike

              You are wasting your time Its like you are talking to a brick wall The north is not a state but a province of turkey full stop Nothing more to say!

              • HighTide

                You have just wasted your time.

      • Andrew

        It is what it is. And I think for the next 20 years at a minimum will the status quo remain.

        The older generation needs to pass on so that real progress can be made.

    • HighTide

      Religion plays no role in the TRNC. Wrong thinking.

      • kypselian

        who financed the Hala Sultan mosque in the north which fits over 3000 worshippers?

        • HighTide

          Whenever you count 3000 people in there, let me know.

          • kypselian

            you said that churches were converted to mosques in the north because there is no need for them… so why would they build a 3000 fitting mosque while according to you there will be no 3000 people attending there? 😉

            • HighTide

              Such mosques are prestige projects of Erdoğan supporters, who have to build one when getting a big government deal. There are hundreds of empty ones in Turkey as well.

    • almostbroke

      What is the difference between a Cypriot and a Turkish Cypriot ? Do you mean a Greek Cypriot ? Are the people of Cyprus not Cypriot who either speak Greek or Turkish ? Córdoba in Spain have a magnificent R C Cathedral it’s built inside in a former mosque and fits into one corner of the the said mosque which boasts 365 pillars inside . It really doesn’t matter who did what . The bottom line is the Greek Cypriots still was enosis with Greece , not happened so far despite a couple of false dawns ! The T Cs have always wanted partition and have achieved it , their biggest problem is getting their ‘state ‘ recognised internationally ! The Greeks and the Turks have been using Cyprus to fight their proxy wars since the 15 th century and the Cypriots , Greek and Turk , let them !

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close