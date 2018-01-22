Ex-civil servant jailed for demanding €200,000 bribe

A 65-year-old former civil servant was sentenced to seven months in prison for corruption after being found guilty for demanding €200,000 in kickbacks from a supplier of medical equipment to favour their tender bid.

According to daily Politis, the man, who was the head of the maintenance department of the state electromechanical services, had asked a company to give him a €200,000 backhander to bag a contract for the maintenance of medical equipment at state hospitals.

The official was reported by the manager of AGF Trading and Engineering that imports medical equipment and provides maintenance services. The company had sold equipment to the government in 2004 to be used by state hospitals, and when the maintenance contract ended, a new tender competition was announced.

The company alleged that when it became clear they could not submit a low enough bid that would allow them to win the contract, the civil servant asked to meet with the company in their offices. He then asked for €200,000 in exchange for his intervention to ensure that the budget for the tender competition was raised. This would allow the company to submit a higher bid.

The judge insisted on a jail sentence arguing that this is the only just penalty for civil servants who abuse their power to commit offences concerning corruption.