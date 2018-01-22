Ex-civil servant jailed for demanding €200,000 bribe

January 22nd, 2018 Cyprus 18 comments

Ex-civil servant jailed for demanding €200,000 bribe

A 65-year-old former civil servant was sentenced to seven months in prison for corruption after being found guilty for demanding €200,000 in kickbacks from a supplier of medical equipment to favour their tender bid.

According to daily Politis, the man, who was the head of the maintenance department of the state electromechanical services, had asked a company to give him a €200,000 backhander to bag a contract for the maintenance of medical equipment at state hospitals.

The official was reported by the manager of AGF Trading and Engineering that imports medical equipment and provides maintenance services. The company had sold equipment to the government in 2004 to be used by state hospitals, and when the maintenance contract ended, a new tender competition was announced.

The company alleged that when it became clear they could not submit a low enough bid that would allow them to win the contract, the civil servant asked to meet with the company in their offices. He then asked for €200,000 in exchange for his intervention to ensure that the budget for the tender competition was raised. This would allow the company to submit a higher bid.

The judge insisted on a jail sentence arguing that this is the only just penalty for civil servants who abuse their power to commit offences concerning corruption.

 

 

 

  • dervit1 .

    Looks like his ‘Meson’ was lost in the Balkans somewhere….
    Poor fella.

  • Neroli

    7 months, is that all??

  • plexor

    “The judge insisted on a jail sentence arguing that this is the only just penalty for civil servants who abuse their power to commit offences concerning corruption.”

    The CY-law seems to be a willfull invitation for states-officials to do corruption. Obviously this criminal civil servant can keep the brib, as well as the full pension.

    In my opinion, he also gets not charged for the done tax evasion. In my opinion, Cyprus is a criminal state, banana republic, a cleptocracy with self-advancing shithole-lawmakers and a shame for the European Union.

    • Neroli

      But the EU is as bad!

      • plexor

        Jean Claude Juncker, Pierre Moscovice and Antonio Tajani got already told, that they get taken as total failures. Nevertheless, the EU authorities are the only ones, which can discipline CYs shithole lawmakers. For this, it is important to make CYs burnt-in selfservice- and “deceiving for thieving from foreigners”-mentality as transparent as possible. There will happen a long time nothing, but it will come the day where it is too much. And CYs AG office disqualified itself recently with the Loizidou case and it came up, that highest CY states-officials routinely pass on EU documents to RU and some things more. Such things disturb even dangerous unables EU-tops.

        Besides, states-organised foreigner cheating like CYs helping hands do, with one fake after each other, without any gap and under violation of EU-law, you will find nowhere in other EU-countries. The US/RU-billionaires in the BoC amplified the thieving of the BoC, which does now ruthless right infringements and billionaire-price-gouging – fees rounded to full hundreds of €s -, just against foreigners. And I am sure, that Anastasiadis, who pulls according Papadopoulos the ties in the BoC, gave his friends/customers, who are BoC-tops, the allowance to thieve from foreigners via invalid fees and to defraud foreigners and the security, not to get prosecuted for it. CYs gaglaw-AG Costas Clerides strictly ignores criminal complaints against the BoC and he failed also in another case “hard drive deletions not taken any further”, where he did not investigate in hard drive with proofs against BoC-tops on it.

        Tomorrow an EU-delegation will arrive in Cyprus, because of restructuring the legal system. If they let take them on the nose ring, I will let them know.

  • JS Gost

    So a full pension, huge amounts of money from corruption (as this cannot be his first offence) and a criminal record. Ultimately he will serve 3 months so €70,000 a month, almost equal to his pension.

    • plexor

      or he will serve – with the help of AG Clerides – just a few months in a rehabilitation centre like the sentenced lawyer Panayiotis Neocleous (Rikkos-case). In any case, the tax payer will have to pay for the accommodation of the corrupt civil servant.

  • almostbroke

    Another mysterious ‘ anonymous Cypriot convicted and reported on in C M

  • Cydee

    It takes two to tango; not only the Civil Servant, but also the responsible contact at the firm should duly be charged and receive an appropriate punishment.
    This is the only way to stamp a system where – at the moment – only the government contact gets punished.

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      In general terms I would agree – any evidence of a bribe being paid and both should be punished, but if you read the report, it appears the Company did not offer let alone agree to pay the bribe but seemingly reported the Civil servant for demanding it: they declined the invite to Dance. Different from the Pafos waste scandal case where both the officials and the company are on trial.

  • Evergreen

    Good.

  • Robin Hood

    I really feel sorry for the both of them| the civil servant and the judge

  • jobanana

    Seven months!!! What a joke. As this person is now retired it makes you wonder how many times he has accepted bribes before being caught. He should spend a lot more time inside. Disgusting man.

  • John Henry

    Why does a Judge have to explain himself when he, to a degree, does the right thing? It should have been a couple years to really send a message. When Judge’s sentence pedophile’s to the same amount of time they could care less to explain themselves.

  • Vaso

    Should have been minimum two years!

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Could this have been headlined:
    Unlucky ‘Ex-civil servant jailed for demanding €200,000 bribe’ from the wrong guy?

  • Monica

    People’s lives depended on such a contract being awarded at a fair price for an adequate service ….. Disgusting !

  • Dino Koumenides

    Poor guy, must have used up the last meso card.

