Trump warns Erdogan to avoid clash between U.S., Turkish forces

January 25th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 19 comments

Trump warns Erdogan to avoid clash between U.S., Turkish forces

A Turkish military tank is seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Turkey to curtail its military operation in Syria and warned it not to bring U.S. and Turkish forces into conflict, but a Turkish source said a White House readout did not accurately reflect the conversation.

Turkey’s air and ground operation in Syria’s Afrin region, now in its fifth day, targets U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters, which Ankara sees as allies of Kurdish insurgents who have fought in southeastern Turkey for decades.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would extend the operation to Manbij, a separate Kurdish-held enclave some 100 km (60 miles) east of Afrin, possibly putting U.S. forces there at risk and threatening U.S. plans to stabilize a swath of Syria.

Speaking with Erdogan by telephone, Trump became the latest U.S. official to try to rein in the offensive and to pointedly flag the risk of the two allies’ forces coming into conflict.

“He urged Turkey to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties,” a White House statement said. “He urged Turkey to exercise caution and to avoid any actions that might risk conflict between Turkish and American forces.”

The United States has around 2,000 troops in Syria.

However, a Turkish source said the White House statement did not accurately reflect the content of their phone call.

“President Trump did not share any ‘concerns about escalating violence’ with regard to the ongoing military operation in Afrin,” the source said, referring to one comment in the White House summary of their conversation.

“The two leaders’ discussion of Operation Olive Branch was limited to an exchange of views,” the source said.

Trump said in response to Erdogan’s call on the United States to end the delivery of weapons to the YPG that the United States no longer supplied the group with weapons and pledged not to resume the weapons delivery in the future, the source said.

The offensive has opened a new front in Syria’s multi-sided, seven-year-old civil war and complicated U.S. efforts in Syria.

The United States hopes to use the YPG’s control of the area to give it the diplomatic muscle it needs to revive U.N.-led talks in Geneva on a deal that would end Syria’s civil war and eventually lead to the ouster of President Bashar Assad.

DIVERGING INTERESTS

The United States and Turkey, while themselves allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, have diverging interests in Syria, with Washington focused on defeating the Islamic State militant group and Ankara keen to prevent Syria’s Kurds from gaining autonomy and fueling Kurdish insurgents on its soil.

In the short-term, analysts say, the United States has little pressure it can apply on Turkey given the U.S. military’s heavy dependence on a Turkish base to carry out air strikes in Syria against Islamic State.

Its sway is further limited by the United States not having reliable military partners in Syria other than the Kurds, said Gonul Tol, director of the Center for Turkish Studies at Washington’s Middle East Institute think tank.

“The U.S. needs Turkey not to spoil things … until now, Washington has walked a very fine line between working with the Kurdish militia and also preventing a complete breakdown in relations with Ankara,” Tol said.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump values his relationship with Erdogan, but conceded that the United States has limited leverage and that the Trump administration was unlikely to commit more troops or covert operators to Syria, even if Turkey made a move from Afrin to Manbij.

“The U.S. has effectively said you can do this operation against Afrin because it is outside my area, but please keep it limited,” said Bulent Aliriza, director of the Turkey Project at the Washington-based think tank CSIS. “So it has not felt the need to go beyond the rhetorical means that it has employed.”

Erdogan has looked to bolster ties with Russia and Iran in recent years, in part because of frustration with Washington’s support for the YPG in the fight against Islamic State.

Ankara sees the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) insurgent group, which is deemed a terrorist organization by the United States, the EU and Turkey.

In a clear sign of rapprochement, Ankara is buying an S-400 missile defense system from Russia – unnerving NATO officials, who are already wary of Moscow’s military presence in the Middle East. The S-400 is incompatible with NATO’s systems.

However, analysts say those moves are largely tactical and ultimately Turkey will be open to listening to U.S. concerns about its military operation, given that Ankara needs the European Union for trade and NATO partners for its security.

“I think behind closed doors, he really would not want a complete break in Turkey’s relations with the West,” Tol said.

Max Hoffman, with the Center for American Progress, said the United States still had considerable leverage and could look at imposing sanctions on Turkey in the future, should Turkish forces disregard warnings on Manbij.

  • Gold51

    YPG fighters are very brave and fearless …..They fight “ISIS and Turkish forces” without allie America.!!
    The message from Trump basicly means. Provided Turkish forces do not shell 2000 American troops, they are free to proceed and meet stiff Kurdish resistance, essentially crush YPG (if they can).
    It’s up to America to support the Kurdish fighters, they will not get more loyal support in the region. On a one to one bases, Turks have no chance.
    The real dilemma though after this is over and it will not be in a hurry, how far south into Syria will Turkish forces and their allies dare go while Russia and America are closely monitoring.?
    Despot Erdogan has spent billions supporting ISIS fighters in the past in his support to topple Syrian government and overrun Syria, thanks to Russia that plan was thwarted.
    What was in it for Erdogan to take such a chance, supporting ISIS and go against allies, making matters worse, buy stolen Syrian oil from them.
    Kurds offer Erdogan the window of opportunity to land grab, the main reason for “Olive Branch”.!

  • mongasz

    time for a free Kurdish state within their lands in what is today syria turkey and iraq
    The US has a moral obligation to facilitate this process

  • Mike

    I heard there are also British fighters now moving up to defend the Kurds who stood with them in their fight with ISIS. Accepted they are not official forces only trained men who saw the need to help and did so as individuals. It speaks volumes about the sorry mess the region is in. Mr Erdogan doesn’t, on the face of it, seem to be winning too many friends it appears.

  • Evergreen

    Warnings to Saddam and Gaddafi come to my mind which were turned into reality on false-blatantly false pretexts into brutal invasions and consequently, all middle east is into ashes. Will power hunger if west/USA will never end!!!

    • jobanana

      What about Turkey invading another sovereign territory in their expansionist ideology. Who’s power hungry here?

    • Really?

      Nothing false about Saddam possessing and using chemical weapons, that’s for sure. Also Gaddafi faced an uprising, not a western-led invasion.

    • ROC..

      Dont try and exonirate Erdogan from his tyrantic role, he is a danger to all in the area and has no conception of diploymacy .

    • Pc

      And if the west doesn’t intervene we get cases like Syria where a wack-job dictator is slaughtering his population, with the help of the Evil Empire Russia, and facilitated the rise of ISIS. Pick your poison mate.

      • Evergreen

        West invaded syria and iraq much earlier than russia

      • HighTide

        Cases like Syria, and indeed nearly all Middle Eastern states, exist due to past western interference, colonialism and division, creating artificial states in the process.
        The west has to take the blame for the ongoing turmoil.

      • Mike

        “Evil Empire Russia” – really? Are you really falling for the propoganda and missinformation being fed to the sheeples. I am no friend of Russian interventions or expansionism, much less for the wholesale looting of state assets for the benefit of a selective few but I do try to read between the lines and inform myself from a variety of sources and the same story then becomes one entirely different in perspective and message – who to believe then becomes the issue and what are their agenda’s.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    “He urged Turkey to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties,” a White House statement said. “He urged Turkey to exercise caution and to avoid any actions that might risk conflict between Turkish and American forces.”

    So the US, which like Turkey, is in Syria illegally puts the onus on Turkey to be careful to not hit civilians nor US troops, meaning US troops do not need to exercise caution about either of these 2 aspects. Therefore, “do as I tell but don’t do as I do because I am the world’s hegemon.” Coming from a hegemon on the slide that is pretty crass, to put it mildly.

    • ROC..

      Both Erdogan and Trump are fruitcases. goes show what evil people still lead countries

      • Vaso

        I wouldn’t put Erdogan and Trump in the same basket! Trump maybe a lot of things but he’s not a dictator and he doesn’t go around attacking all his supposedly opponents! Instead he builds walls and talks tough like no other leader does! No Erdogan and Trump not the same! I’m sure there is a lot more going on here than meets the eye and I think the US troops propping up the Kurds is something to do with disrupting any collaboration between Turkey and Iran!

    • Really?

      Your concern for legality is a veneer, as you choose to ignore international law whenever it suits you.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Give me an example.

        • Really?

          You know full well the examples, Paranam Kid, as I have called you out on this before.

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            I have no idea who you are talking about, and the fact that you try to obfuscate the chanllenge with your “Panama Kid” meme clearly demonstrates that your earlier statement is, well… horse manure, to put it politely. Exactly the same as when you claim “antisemitism”, but when challenged you withdraw. LOL.

            • Really?

              PK, you are not fooling anyone…

