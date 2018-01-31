Debate focuses on ‘lost opportunity’ in talks (Update 4)

President Anastasiades and Stavros Malas greeting each other before the start of the debate

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday he would make public the proposal on a rotating presidency that he made last summer at the settlement talks in Switzerland.

Anastasiades, who was challenged by his presidential contender Stavros Malas on the Cyprus problem during their TV debate, said that he would publish his proposal on Thursday to prove that the Greek Cypriot side had made constructive proposals.

He said that Malas was misinformed, as the source of his information was Akel leader Andros Kyprianou who got it from Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

A big chunk of the first part of the debate was focused on discussing the Crans-Montana talks and whether the Greek Cypriot side lost an opportunity to solve the Cyprus problem.

 

Anastasiades reiterated that this was not the case and that, on the contrary, Turkey has been intransigent for the last 43 years.

It was the first time, he said, that the Greek Cypriot side succeeded in putting on the table the abolition of the guarantees and engage the international community and the European Union.

The Greek Cypriot side, Malas said, had lost the opportunity to discuss the informal document tabled during the dinner of July 6 to 7 at the Swiss resort by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlining a mechanism for a solution.

Kyprianou hinted in October last year when Guterres issued his report on Crans-Montana that the Turkish side may have been willing to meet the Greek Cypriots halfway in Switzerland, because otherwise the UN chief would not have submitted to the sides the document in question.

This contradicted Anastasiades’ assertion that the fault for the stalemate lay entirely on Turkey, he noted.

Malas said that he would not agree to a settlement solution that would leave Turkish troops on the island, did not abolish guarantees and did not allow the return of Morphou.

He added that he would be willing to discuss a rotating presidency if this included cross-voting.

As the debate turned to energy, Anastasiades refuted Malas’ criticism that the country’s energy plans had been delayed, arguing that his administration had taken several steps and that a range of factors had to be considered for the construction of a liquefaction terminal.

“We had to estimate the price of the natural gas, and the cost of the terminal, and if the investment was justified,” Anastasiades said.

He refuted claims that energy plans had stopped due to the settlement talks. He put hiccups down to the energy companies’ reluctance to assume research costs. Only after large quantities in Egypt’s Zohr were discovered, he said, did energy giants express interest in exploratory drilling in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Malas said that energy plans should not just include the sale of natural gas, but a road map, which the Anastasiades administration did not have. He added that the current administration’s blunders had led Israel, which was considering using Cyprus as its base for exporting its own natural gas to other countries, to get cold feet and consider Turkey instead.

Coming to the president’s rescue, Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis tweeted that Malas was not well informed as Israel had approved its natural gas export policy in 2013, and not in 2012, as the Akel-backed candidate said.

Tensions rose when discussion turned to the economy, after Anastasiades told Malas he was the last person to criticise his administration’s policies on the economy as the outgoing Akel administration “left chaos” behind in 2013.

Malas criticised the Anastasiades administration for the haircut on deposits, which he said, it was “trying to dump on the parliament”.

He also said that Anastasiades’ administration had brought about “mediaeval conditions in the labour market” with monthly salaries as low as €500, and that he had no plan for the problem of the non-performing loans.

The president adopted a condescending tone toward Malas on several occasions, claiming his opponent’s ‘views’ were understandable because he had not been included in decision-making procedures over the past five years. Malas’ absence from public affairs during the Anastasiades’ administration has been one of the main arguments of his election opponents.

Staying within the time given to them was an issue, especially for Anastasiades, prompting the moderator of the debate to keep reminding him of the rules.

When Anastasiades was asked to keep to his time limit, he half-jokingly asked, whether the TV stations were more interested in the popular reality show ‘Survivor’ that was scheduled to be aired by one of the TV channels after the debate.

In his final statement, Malas said that he had spoken honestly during his campaign and that he would continue to do so as president. He added that he would clamp down on corruption and would work toward a settlement of the Cyprus problem.

Anastasiades said in his closing statement that he had been and would continue to be the “president of all Cypriots”, regardless of party affiliation.

He reiterated that his administration has achieved stable growth and pledged to continue efforts to reduce unemployment rates, and to continue work for the modernisation of the state and of the local government.

 

  • European Citizen

    “Anastasiades said in his closing statement that he had been and would continue to be the ‘president of all Cypriots’ ” – God complex.

  • Disenchanted

    Anastasiades was indeed condescending and arrogant. Even on issues he was completely out of his depth, e.g. on banking where he was confusing, deposits, loans and capital, he was speaking with an air of arrogance and authority. That’s how fake news are created.

    On many issues he showed ignorance of what his own people had said. For example, he seemed unaware that Averof, the leader of his party was the one who had said that Cyprus had the best bankers in the world! Averof at the time he said it, he was referring to the likes of Eliades, the gentleman who is now serving a prison term.

    Frankly Anastasiades came across as completely clueless on anything other than the Cyprus problem. But even on that, he didn’t come across as sincere.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    He said that Malas was misinformed, as the source of his information was
    Akel leader Andros Kyprianou who got it from Turkish Cypriot leader
    Mustafa Akinci.??? But of course only Nik tells the truth, everyone else especially Akinci and the UN are all liars.. What an idiot and more moronic for those who believe this guy…

    • ROC

      if he says he has proof then if he is lying then he going to be found it, so lets see what he gives

      • Disenchanted

        Anastasiades is very confused. The version of reality he remembers depends on what he was drinking and how much.

      • Fred Yusuf

        The real problem was the demand of zero troops and sero guarantee from day one. Although I do not believe Akinci would lie about the rotating Presidency. I seem to remember Anastasiades saying GCs will not accept a TC as President. So did he offer something he knew GCs would never vote for? Most unlikely. Which is why GC establishment forced him him to collapse the talks rather than have an agreement and have GCs veto it second time. Hell, even the gost who thretaned to burn herself for hellenism ended up in Crans when they got a sniff that there may be a deal to put pressure on him. Was it not Kotsias who advised him he cannot afford to get a second no a referendum?

  • Stanlio

    Anastasiades was right to be ‘condescending’ towards Malas, who showed himself to be a shallow, coffee-shop politician with poor grasp of detail, simply repeating AKEL-primed soundbites. Anastasiades will win by a wide margin, with a minimum 55% of the vote.

    • EGB

      The right to be ‘condescending’, an interesting view.

  • EGB

    ‘He said that Malas was misinformed, as the source of his information was Akel leader Andros Kyprianou who got it from Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.’

    I thought Andros Kyprianou was meant to be kept up to date by Anastasiades as they were both batting for the same side on the Cyprob issue, what happened there?

  • GrouseMaster

    Main topics were Cyprus problem & energy. No wonder this country is so fucked up.

    • ROC

      what a load of tosh

      • GrouseMaster

        Yes tosh, like the Cypriot mentality.

        • ROC

          so what your nationality are you

          • GrouseMaster

            What does it matter?
            I’m giving opinion which is what the comments section is for.
            My opinion is well informed as I live in Cyprus and have for many years.
            That’s enough info for you pal.

            • ROC

              then if you live in Cyprus you should not slag it off , trying living in worse countries then you might appreciate Cyprus more
              That why I asked, trying living in Turkey , where you cannot fart without being arrested then tell me Cyprus is crap

    • EGB

      Out of interest what should they have discussed on a TV show?

      • GrouseMaster

        You live in Cyprus, isn’t it obvious?

        • EGB

          Would a simple no make you give me your opinion? There are many internal issues but having the two of them saying they would deal with them would have been a waste of time.

          • GrouseMaster

            If you don’t live here your not really qualified to comment on what should be the main topics of a presidential debate….
            I live here and see every day the failings of this island. So believe me, the Cy prob & energy should be side topics. Walk before you can run.
            The cy prob will never change, everyone knows that (except for the village people of which there are many) it’s all just hot air.
            As for the natural gas finds in Cyprus EEZ turning Cyprus into an Eastern Mediterranean ‘Energy Hub’ (or a world energy super power as the dumb ass law makers would spin it) it’s all just a dream.

            • EGB

              First you say I live here (previous comment), then you say ‘if I don’t live here’. I live here and for the record in the past 5 years I have spent 4 weeks not in Cyprus. You still have not stated what they should have discussed that would not just have amounted to a lot of hot air.

              • GrouseMaster

                Have you been drinking? I suggest you re-read my comments as you are confused as to what I say.

                Look, to save anymore wasted time, let me say this.
                If you live here & you think the cy prob & energy are the main topics for discussion then I’m afraid you are blind & just a little bit stupid.

                Good day sir.

                • EGB

                  Just state your issues of concern, no ‘read what I said earlier’, no ‘have you been drinking’, no ‘you are blind and just a little bit stupid’.

                  Just answer the question.

    • Kibristan

      Well they are the two most significant issues at the moment. I accept that there are other issues and if they had a public forum – on TV – we might have heard some other areas of concern.

      • GrouseMaster

        Yes I suppose dropping a bomb on Cyprus and starting again from scratch is out of the question.

        • EGB

          A bit of a radical solution but it reminds me of Betjeman’s poem ‘Slough’ – ‘Come Friendly Bombs and Drop on Slough’.

  • Kibristan

    Nik sounds like he needs a fag break….

  • Vaso

    Pres A is wiping the floor with Malas! Malas is not in the same league!

    • EGB

      Using a reverential term in describing the actions or or effectiveness of a person usually implies defensiveness.

      • Vaso

        Thanks for that piece of information! Nevertheless I stand by my comment and would add that Pres A has won each and every point!

        • EGB

          Θα δούμε as they say in Cyprus.

  • Roberto

    Malas won the debate, and Anastasiades will win the election.

    • EGB

      The debate isn’t over but I expect Malas will come across better in the second half as well, even though no doubt Anastasiades will flog the Christofias card to death.

  • Kibristan

    watching it for the first half hour it looked like Malas was way ahead in the way he conducted the debate. The other surprising impression is that he could be a contender for a Putin body-double if he lost a little more hair 🙂

  • Douglas

    I’m so excited I could crush a grape 🙂

    • ROC

      please dont say with the crack of your butt,

